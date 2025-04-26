mobile app bar

“Getting Punched in the Gut”: 8-Month-Pregnant Ayesha Curry Was Harassed by Rockets Fan During 2018 Western Conference Finals

Dylan Edenfield
Published

Ayesha Curry 2018

Mar 23, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Ayesha Curry talks to a fan during a timeout between the Golden State Warriors and the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Still just two games into their first-round series, the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets are already ingrained in a highly competitive and somewhat nasty best-of-seven series. Both sides have shown their aggressive flair, unsurprising for a matchup featuring the likes of Draymond Green, Jimmy Butler and Dillon Brooks.

The talents featured in this series made it easy to predict an intense affair, but these two teams also have an extensive recent history. Back when it was James Harden attempting to bring down the Warriors’ dynasty, these matchups often got chippy, sometimes even extending beyond the court.

The Rockets’ best chance to win a title under Harden’s leadership came in 2018, when he and Chris Paul managed to lead Houston back to the Western Conference Finals. A stacked Dubs team looking to repeat stood in their way, but this Rockets squad put more of a scare into the Warriors than arguably any other team during their run.

Emotions ran rampant in this matchup, which notably lasted seven games after Houston managed to miss 27-straight threes in Game 6. Ayesha Curry was eight months pregnant at the time, but still managed to make the trip to Texas to support her husband on his quest for his third championship.

Following a game in Houston, when tensions were at their highest, an obnoxious Rockets fan bumped into Ayesha, attempting to elicit an angry reaction from the expectant mother. “Doesn’t losing feel like getting punched in the gut?” the fan questioned after running into Ayesha.

She originally attempted to walk away from the situation, not looking to give the troll what he wanted. However, once the fan started claiming she was acting bitter and rude, Ayesha took exception to his comments, turned around, and calmly roasted the fan in response.

Considering Ayesha’s father-in-law and NBA legend, Dell Curry, was standing nearby, the fan was lucky he only walked away with emotional scars. Steph was notably absent from the scene, which was captured on a video and seemed to show the spectator verbally attack his wife without much pushback.

Ayesha later brought the incident to light, posting about the interaction on X, then called Twitter. “The fact that you have the audacity to post this after this man bumped me in my 8 month pregnant belly … And continued to follow me and taunt me with his camera is beyond me … but ‘This is America’ right,” she commented under a now-deleted post.

As the wife of one of the NBA’s greatest players, Ayesha is no stranger to hearing inappropriate jabs from opposing fans. But at this point, Steph was already a two-time champion and MVP, so Ayesha knew exactly how to hold her own.

Post Edited By:Jodi Whisenhunt

Dylan Edenfield

Dylan Edenfield

linkedin-icon

Dylan Edenfield is an NBA journalist at The SportRush. He has written 500+ basketball articles for various websites since starting the venture in 2016, as a freshman in high school. Dylan has been a writer and graphic designer for PalaceofPistons.com, a Detroit Pistons-based Substack and podcast, since 2016. As an avid Detroit Pistons fan, contributing and building relationships with fellow writers truly sparked his love for NBA coverage. Dylan graduated from Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan in December 2023 with a Communications major in Media Arts & Studies and a minor in Sports Management. Dylan hoped to combine these two focuses to break into the professional sports journalism landscape. Outside of sports, Dylan is an avid gamer and occasionally likes to try other art forms, including drawing and painting. When it comes to something he creates, Dylan goes the extra mile to ensure his work is as good as it can be.

