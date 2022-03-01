Basketball

“Manu Ginobili better than Hakeem Olajuwon? I swear Skip Bayless be on drugs sometimes”: NBA Twitter ridicules the infamous LeBron James hater for his braindead take on the Rockets and Spurs legends

"Manu Ginobili better than Hakeem Olajuwon? I swear Skip Bayless be on drugs sometimes": NBA Twitter ridicules the infamous LeBron James hater for his braindead take on the Rockets and Spurs legends
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 20 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
'It is like going to the Moon' - When Michael Schumacher joined Moto GP after announcing his retirement from Formula 1
Next Article
Valorant Controller changes: All Astra, Brimstone, Omen, Viper changes and how it is going to change the competitive scene
NBA Latest Post
“Shaq really tackled Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith on the same day”: Lakers legend hilariously went at Chuck on NBAonTNT during a football challenge with Kevin Garnett
“Shaq really tackled Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith on the same day”: Lakers legend hilariously went at Chuck on NBAonTNT during a football challenge with Kevin Garnett

Shaq tackled Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith to emulate football takedowns on the set of…