“Manu Ginobili better than Hakeem Olajuwon? I swear Skip Bayless be on drugs sometimes”: NBA Twitter ridicules the infamous LeBron James hater for his braindead take on the Rockets and Spurs legends

Skip Bayless voices out unbelievable take about his thoughts on Hakeem Olajuwon and Manu Ginobili, and Shannon Sharpe reacts perfectly

Hakeem Olajuwon. The man was nicknamed ‘The Dream’ because of how smoothly, and effortlessly he could get up. Perhaps the big man with the greatest footwork of all time at the center position. Heck, we’d even go as far as to say he’s up there in that category, no matter what the position may be.

When the Rockets legend paired these things with oh so much more, you could say he was… moderately successful during his time in the NBA.

2 NBA Championships, 2 Finals MVPs, 1 Regular Season MVP, 2 Defensive Player of the Years, 9 All-Defensive team selections, 12 All-NBA selections, 2 Rebounding championships, 3 Block championships… and more.

Jokes aside, that list is ridiculous. Frankly, that resume right there more than justifies the man to arguably be a top-5 player of All-Time, top-3 even. But, it seems that one Skip Bayless doesn’t quite agree with that one. Or rather, even if he does, Manu Ginobili would unquestionably be placed far above the Rockets legend.

Confused? Well, allow us to explain.

Skip Bayless announces that he thinks Manu Ginobili was a better player than Hakeem Olajuwon ever was

Yep, you read that right.

Before we get into it here, allow us to say that there is no question that Manu Ginobili was an All-time great. Despite coming off the bench oftentimes, the man was a major part of the reason behind why the dominant Spurs sides were so darn dominant.

Throughout his career, Ginobili received 4 NBA Championships, 2 All NBA selections, an All-Rookie team selection, and a 6Th Man of the Year award. That career right there is something to behold. The only problem here is, perhaps it’s beheld a tad too much by people like Skip Bayless.

this man Skip bayless be on drugs sometimes 😭😭😭😭😭 “I think Manu Ginobili is better than Hakeem Olajuwon, but that’s just me” pic.twitter.com/bZsrGJIdr1 — Shannon Sharpe Burner Account (@shannonsharpeee) February 25, 2022

Yes, Shannon Sharpe. Please, throw him out of the building. We know for a fact you’ll find PLENTY of supporters, such as these people below.

So Lebron took out a team with Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, Kawhi Leonard, and another player that was better than Olajuwon? And yet Skip still discredits Lebron? Make it make sense Skip. TV ratings…. — Justin Janzen (@Janzen31) February 25, 2022

This gotta be racist. — limousine eyelash (@evilreigns199) February 25, 2022

“I’m gonna throw you out of the building.“ 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/VX2cRzib6G — Aaron Miller (@Aaron_88) February 25, 2022

Really, is there ANY other way to react to such a take?

