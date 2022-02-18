“This is classic, vintage LeBron James on social going cryptic and passive aggressive”: Skip Bayless slams Lakers star for supporting Rams GM Les Snead for his ‘f**k them picks’ approach to winning the Super Bowl

LeBron James and the Lakers aren’t doing too well and recently, the Lakers star may have shown some ‘controversial’ support for Rams GM Les Snead after he won the Super Bowl.

Snead’s approach to winning the Super Bowl was far different than many other teams as instead of building a team from draft picks and playing the long-game, the Rams GM had a very headfirst approach into signing players and trading for veterans who he believed could help them win.

The Rams have almost 0 draft capital after obtaining several big name players like Jalen Ramsey and Matthew Stafford, but Snead doesn’t care. He wanted to build a roster that could win at all costs, and he did just that. During the Rams Super Bowl Parade, Snead made sure to show people he was proud of his apporach, rocking a shirt which said ‘F**k them picks.’

Rams GM Les Snead’s shirt is legendary 😂 (via @KaraHenderson) pic.twitter.com/7bZOPRZCCv — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 16, 2022

Also Read: “I am not the reason Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley have broken up”: Dick Butkus hilarious jabs at Packers QB after split with ‘Big Little Lies’ actress

Skip Bayless slams LeBron James for praising Les Snead

That picture is where the trouble all started. LeBron is a very big NFL fan, and he had a vested interest in the Super Bowl as on one hand, the Cincinnati Bengals were representing his home-state, Ohio, while the Los Angeles Rams are from the city he plays in currently.

At the end of it, he was happy no matter the result. When Snead’s shirt went viral, LeBron quote-tweeted the picture, leading to some obvious speculation about whether or not he was taking shots at his own management.

LEGEND! My type of guy!! https://t.co/QaHTlBAbJn — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 17, 2022

With the Lakers doing as bad as they are right now, and the team deciding to stay put during the trade deadline, many people thought that LeBron could be taking a shot at GM Rob Pelinka, most notably including LeBron-hater Skip Bayless.

This tweet is classic, passive aggressive blame-deflection. It’s like LeBron is sending the message to his billions of blind witnesses: “Hey don’t blame me, blame my GM.” More @Undisputed, now on FS1 https://t.co/ygpTN6UmPU — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 18, 2022

Of course, we have no real way of knowing whether LeBron actually was taking a shot at Pelinka or not, but it’s fun to speculate, just not in the way Skip is doing.

Also Read: “Kobe Bryant is a part of this, he belongs here”: Cooper Kupp pays tribute to Lakers legend during Rams Super Bowl parade