“Murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor inspired us to take action”: LeBron James partners with Harrison Barnes to push for policy brutality legislation with More Than A Vote

LeBron James continues the fight to end police brutality and hold defaulting officers properly accountable for their actions.

LeBron has actively been an advocate of Black Lives Matter and spoke out vehemently against the murder of George Floyd. The Lakers star has been lending his voice to these movements since much before the Trump tenure and the Floyd killing.

He and his Cavaliers teammates wore ‘I Can’t Breathe’ t-shirts during the 2014-15 season protesting police brutality. James and the NBPA also played an important role in forcing NBA governors to set up a fund for social justice causes after their 2-day strike at the NBA Bubble.

There’s little doubt that the NBA community will continue to push for police reform and other BLM initiatives.

LeBron James partners with Harrison Barnes to push for policy brutality legislation

More Than A Vote released an open letter with the following content this afternoon:

“We love playing in California. We love the fans, the people and the communities that have embraced us as their own. But California is behind. We are 1 of 4 states that has no statewide process for taking away badges from police officers who abuse their power.”

“That’s why we’re calling on California to pass the Kenneth Ross Jr. Police Decertification Act (SB 2). It’s simple: SB2 says that when a police officer gets fired for serious misconduct, they lose their badge permanently and can’t just get a job in the next town over. That’s just common sense.”

“The murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor inspired us to take action and we responded by becoming more active and vocal. Because we’ve lost too many Breonnas and Georges in our communities. We are calling on you to do what is necessary and right to protect Black and Brown communities right here in California.”

California is 1 of 4 states with no process to decertify & remove abusive police officers from our streets. 👉🏿 A vote to fix that could come as soon as TODAY 👈🏿 📣 Join @HBarnes, @KingJames, @Chiney, and @NnekaOgwumike: Call on the CA legislature to pass #SB2 📲 1-866-284-9113 pic.twitter.com/ogV3KCoIzy — More Than A Vote (@morethanavote) September 2, 2021

This letter is co-signed by LeBron James and Harrison Barnes. Barnes, a Sacramento Kings player, has himself been an active voice in NBA’s fight for social justice. The hope is that California’s legislators find it fit to pass this necessary law.