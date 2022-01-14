“Klay Thompson, what the hell was up with you dribbling the ball so much”: Charles Barkley believes he had never seen the Warriors guard dribble so much in his entire career than the game against the Cavs

During a recent segment on TNT’s Inside the NBA, Charles Barkley asked Klay Thompson about his excessive dribbling during his comeback game.

Warriors guard Klay Thompson was all over the headlines last week, making his return to the hardwood after 941 days. It was one of the grandest returns in recent times, considering the turmoil Klay went through missing back-to-back seasons due to injury.

The Dub Nation was nothing short of ecstatic as Klay made his entry at the Chase Center. And Klay didn’t disappoint, scoring the first basket for the Warriors. The 31-year old seemed as though he had never left, throwing down poster dunks and making swishes from beyond the arc.

In the 19 minutes he played, Klay had 17-points, 3-rebounds, and 1-assist. The three-time champion shot 38.9% from the field and 37.5% from the 3-point line in the game. Klay attempted 18-shots in his first game after missing two seasons.

Also read: “Russell Westbrook looks broken”: Kendrick Perkins reflects on the former MVP’s recent interviews and statements

In a recent conversation with Klay, Charles Barkley questioned the Warriors guard’s dribbling during the game.

Charles Barkley tells Klay Thompson he has never seen him dribbling the ball so much.

It’s been a long time since we saw the cast of Inside the NBA have a chat with Klay. Nonetheless, our wishes were granted before the Warriors vs. Bucks game tipped off. It was none other than the Chuckster leading the segment.

Barkley was quoted saying that he had never seen Klay dribble so much in his entire career than his comeback game against the Cavaliers. This is the same Klay who had 60-points on 11-dribbles against the Indiana Pacers in 2016.

The Warriors marksmen responded the following.

“I don’t know Chuck, I’ve been playing a lot of one-on-one to get ready for this moment. I mean Draymond wasn’t out there either when Draymond’s out there my job is much easier. You know I cut off the ball, I play off him but I’m sure when we’re whole again, you’ll see me catching, shooting, and cutting off the post. Not dribbling as much as you like.”

“I’ve been playing a lot of one-on-one to get ready for this moment” Klay explains to Chuck why he dribbled a lot in his first game back 😂 pic.twitter.com/mgFt046v4D — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 14, 2022

Thompson spoke about returning to playing after two full seasons, saying the following.

“It’s like my first NBA season really over again, and each game gets better as far as my familiarity with my teammates. It’s a totally new roster compared to 2019. So I’m just grateful to be out here. You know, and I don’t expect to be myself to be as quick as everyone wants, but as the season progresses, I’m gonna be great again, I know it.”

“As the season progresses, I’m gonna be great again, I know it” 👏 Klay Thompson discusses his return to the court and adjusting to his new teammates pic.twitter.com/kWHQygAU2v — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 14, 2022

Also read: “Detroit didn’t want Bol Bol because he’s too skinny???”: NBA Twitter baffled as Pistons void deal with Denver Nuggets for the 7-footer following failed physical with the team

NBA fans over the globe are excited to witness the magic of the Splash Brother once again, who revolutionized the game of basketball.