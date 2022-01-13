“If the Warriors want to stay on course with their start, Stephen Curry needs to break out of his slump!”: Statistics show how the Dubs have been 7-8 when their MVP shot below 40%, ahead of matchup against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks

Warriors’ superstar Stephen Curry and his shooting woes have been affecting the team, statistics show how bad the situation is

The Golden State Warriors are almost done with half their season, having played 40 games so far. After these 40 games, the Warriors have a 30-10 record to show for it. After their blazing hot start, the Warriors seemed to have cooled down a bit. Around the time the Warriors started cooling down, there was one common factor. Stephen Curry started having his shooting woes.

To be fair to Steph, there has been a lot going on with the Warriors. Around the mid-way mark of December, the Warriors had Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole unavailable due to the Health and Safety Protocols. After that, Draymond Green got into the health and safety protocols and is now injured. Klay Thompson made his much-anticipated return. It has been a roller-coaster month for the Dubs.

Stephen Curry needs to shoot better if the Warriors want to get back to winning

Stephen Curry started the season out strong. He seemed like he picked up right where he left off in May. However, since the last month or so, he hasn’t quite looked like himself. To be fair, there have been only a handful of games since the Dubs’ first matchup with Phoenix, where Curry has looked like himself. After shooting 46.6% from the field and 42.3% from the deep in November, Steph’s numbers have only dropped. He averaged 40.4% from the field in December, and 37.4% from the deep. So far in January, he’s shot around 33.7% from the field, and 27.5% from the deep.

While the Warriors are still not suffering badly, their winning has gone down. In games where Steph shoots under 40%, the Dubs are 7-8. Meanwhile, when he shoots above 40%, the Dubs are 22-0.

Here is your stat of the day. Warriors record this season when Steph Curry shoots 40% or better: 22-0

Steph Curry shoots under 40%: 7-8 They will need Steph to get out of his shooting slump as soon as possible. — Antonin (@antonin_org) January 12, 2022

The Warriors have a back-to-back with the Bucks and then the Bulls before they face the Timberwolves. With Draymond Green out, Steph would have more on his plate, and he’s going to have to step up if he wants the Warriors to break out of their 3-game road losing streak.