“Deandre Jordan has more All-NBA First Teams than Joel Embiid”: NBA Twitter reacts to The Process not making First Team post MVP snub

Recently crowned scoring champion and MVP runner-up, Joel Embiid fails to make the 2021-22 All NBA First Team.

The 2021-22 season saw Joel Embiid emerge as one of the most skilled big men the league has ever witnessed, putting up never before seen numbers. In only six seasons, Embiid has joined the ranks of Allen Iverson and Wilt Chamberlain when it comes to breaking the Sixers franchise records.

The Cameroon superstar filled his stat line with the following numbers, 30.6 PPG, 11.7 RPG, 4.2 APG, and 1.5 BPG. Embiid shot close to 50% from the field and 81.4% from the free-throw line. The Process was a savior for the Philly franchise amid the Ben Simmons controversy.

The seven-foot center was the sole offensive engine of the Sixers on most nights, carrying his team to the postseason with a 51-31 record. The acquisition of James Harden is yet to pay its dividends. Thus many felt Embiid was robbed of the MVP award.

If the MVP snub wasn’t enough, Embiid has failed to make the All-NBA First Team, sending shockwaves across the league.

NBA Twitter reacts to Joel Embiid not making the First Team.

The recent playoffs were witness to Embiid’s hustle and grit to play. The five-time All-Star, who suffered a right orbital fracture and a broken thumb in the series against the Raptors, showed the heart of a soldier.

Despite not being anywhere close to 100%, a masked Embiid would return after missing the 1st two games in the semi-final series against the Heat. Unfortunately, the Philly team didn’t have anyone as their second option, with Harden’s playoff woes continuing.

Thus Embiid not making the First Team came as a shock to many.

Wait. Joel Embiid was a finalist for MVP. W/ the season he had. And he wasn’t considered 1st Team? 🧐 What am I missing? https://t.co/4MNq0T8jOv — Allie Clifton (@RealAClifton) May 25, 2022

The disrespect to Joel Embiid has to STOP!!! Carry the hell on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) May 25, 2022

Deandre Jordan has more ALL-NBA First Teams than Joel Embiid… WHAT pic.twitter.com/SeCIl7AKcP — HaterMuse (@HaterMuse) May 25, 2022

Joel Embiid coming in second in MVP voting and finishing on the All-NBA Second Team in back-to-back seasons is such a clear indication of how broken the voting system is — Sean Barnard (@Sean_Barnard1) May 25, 2022

We knew this was coming, but still gutted for our guy @JoelEmbiid. Scoring title winner, back-to-back MVP runner up & all he’s got to show for it is a spot on the All-NBA 2nd team for the 2nd consecutive year. It’s not right. https://t.co/I5q9UeThgM — Josh Reynolds (@JoshReynolds24) May 25, 2022

The @NBA is a complete and utter joke. The most dominant player in the league @JoelEmbiid made history the entire year and then plays with a torn up thumb and fractured eye socket. What a disgrace. https://t.co/5IayOfBN1C — gwfaille (@tonyrockanmare) May 25, 2022

While one cannot deny the disrespect meted out to Embiid, the Sixers center cannot replace back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic’s place on the First Team.