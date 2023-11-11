“Little Shot for the Wildcats!”: Stephen Curry’s 4-Year-Old Son Canon Hilariously Downplays Bobby Durkin’s Game-Winner

The College basketball season is also in full swing alongside the NBA. In a recent NCAA matchup, Stephen Curry’s alma mater, the Davidson Wildcats played the Maryland Terrapins to mark another victory for the team. The Wildcats have started the season really strong, going in with a 3-0 record after defeating Maryland 64-61 in the game. However, their dominant performance failed to impress Curry’s five-year-old son Canon Curry.

Advertisement

The Wildcats’ Bobby Durkin was evidently the game’s star, adding 16 points and 2 rebounds for the win. The best highlight of his game was a clutch buzzer-beater three-point shot that earned the Wildcats their third victory this season. Stephen Curry had tuned in to cheer for his alma mater and was noted giving a shoutout to the team on his Instagram story as well.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NCAABuzzerBters/status/1723184603190739420?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

While Steph thoroughly cheered for his former college team, it seemed like his five-year-old son, Canon, wasn’t entirely impressed with Durkin’s shot. Praising Durkin’s game-winner, Steph was seen exclaiming, “Big shots for the Wildcats!”

From the background, Canon tried contesting his father’s praise and yelled out in protest, “No! Little shots for the Wildcats!” Well, Steph, being an ideal dad and a former Wildcat himself, had to educate his son on the value of such a clutch shot. Replying to Canon, Steph said, “No! Big shots! Big buckets! It’s gonna stop right here, big buckets!”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheWarriorsTalk/status/1723163746477207722?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Well, having heard from the greatest Wildcat himself, perhaps Canon would have some more empathy for the Wildcats going forward. However, such hilarious and cute banter between the father and son duo is always a fun time for fans.

Stephen Curry is considered the greatest Wildcat in the history of Davidson’s basketball team

Stephen Curry, who is currently 35, is perhaps the greatest alumnus to ever play as a Wildcat for Davidson’s basketball team. Curry has established himself as arguably the greatest shooter in NBA history. Besides that, he is also Davidson’s most successful player in terms of both team success and individual accolades.

Advertisement

In his three seasons at Davidson, Curry participated in 104 games, averaging 25.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.7 assists through his college career. Though Curry has achieved significant success throughout his NBA career, Davidson still retains a great place in his heart.

Curry went back to complete his degree in sociology from Davidson 13 years after he exited the college for the NBA draft in 2009. During his visit, his alma mater honored their then-34-year-old graduate by retiring his jersey from the Wildcats team. Time and again, Steph Curry has always rooted for the Davidson Wildcats and seemingly continues to do so to date.