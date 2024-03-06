“That’s Michael Jordan’s Son!”: Phaedra Parks Explaining Larsa Pippen’s Relationship to CT Draws Hilarious Reactions on Twitter

Real Housewives of Atlanta Star Phaedra Parks recently took a hilarious dig at the relationship between Michael Jordan’s son Marcus Jordan and Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife Larsa Pippen. Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen had both appeared with Parks on the show The Traitors(US). Meanwhile, Chris “C.T.” Tamburello was also a feature with the three on the show. In a now-viral X clip, Parks can be seen talking to CT about Pippen and Jordan in a rather disparaging manner as their portraits are highlighted in video frames.

An X account shared the video clip where Parks made her remarks regarding Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan. “That’s Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife, Scottie Pippen, basketball legend of the Bulls! That’s Michael Jordan’s son! Child, wake up and smell the coffee,” Phaedra Parks told CT in quite an animated manner.

On X, this statement drew hilarious reactions. A user of the platform loved the phrase that Parks used while describing the situation. The commenter wrote, “‘Child, wake up and smell the coffee” ijbol”

Another user stated how when she watched the Real Housewives of Miami, she had to indulge in such explanations as well so that her husband knew what he was viewing. The user wrote, “Me explaining the random episode of RHOM that my husband decided to watch with me.”

Another commenter wondered if the expressive Larsa Pippen would respond to Phaedra’s shots. The commenter wrote, “Y’all think Larsa is going to address this?”

At any rate, it wouldn’t be a surprise if both Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan decide to come up with a stingy response. But they may have to be more cautious since they have been in hot waters after a defensive Marcus Jordan may have said rather too much.

Marcus Jordan passed controversial comments

During their appearance on Real Housewives of Miami, Marcus Jordan, and Larsa Pippen received a lot of flak for dating despite Larsa’s husband Scottie Pippen and Marcus’ father Michael Jordan being former teammates. In one of his responses, Marcus Jordan said some things that were termed as “sexist” and “misogynistic”.

“These women wouldn’t even be able to do dishes in our house, let alone try to bring themselves into this conversation. Some people need to stay in their lane,” stated Marcus Jordan around the 1:10 mark in the clip.

Of course, a wave of backlash followed, labeling Marcus a “nepo baby” and being relevant only because he was with Larsa. One of the show’s co-stars Julia Lemigova blasted him for his comments. She stated, “We’ve heard that he came for all the women in general, all of us women.” She found Marcus’ comments “nasty, condescending, diminishing and shocking”.

Therefore, Marcus may tread carefully while responding to the criticism. His comments received a ton of traction considering his rising celebrity status. However, Phaedra’s latest shots can propel both Larsa Pippen and Marcus to come up with an emphatic response. But their recent break-up rumors have made such collective endeavors a challenge.