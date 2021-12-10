“I refuse to change, a lion has to eat”: Micah Parsons pays homage to Kobe Bryant as he files for clothing line trademark using Lakers legend’s quote

Micah Parsons is having an incredible rookie season for a linebacker, and recently after dealing with a hip injury, he paid tribute to Kobe Bryant in a Tweet.

The Dallas Cowboys picked up a great one in Parsons when they picked him out of Penn State with the 12th pick in the NFL Draft. Parsons had shined in college with his elite speed, ability to play sideline to sideline, and his unique ability to rush the passer despite not playing on the line often.

So, far his rookie season has been nothing short of spectacular, and he’s easily the favorite to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year Award. In fact, he may even be gunning for Defensive Player of the Year with how amazing he’s been.

Micah Parsons’ closing speed is wild pic.twitter.com/DpTkv9SN31 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 3, 2021

Micah Parsons files for trademark with a quote from Kobe Bryant

How great has Parsons’ rookie season been? On the year, he has 10 sacks, 25 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, and 16 tackles for loss. His 16 TFL rank first in the NFL along with Nick Bosa and T.J. Watt

Parsons has an overall PFF grade of 82.6 which ranks third amongst rookies in this year’s class and first among defensive rookies. Last week, despite mostly playing linebacker, he still racked up five pressures on 12 pass-rushing snaps, and he didn’t allow a catch both times he was targetted.

However, the rookie is facing a minor setback as he’s currently dealing with a hip injury that’s kept him limited in practice. The Cowboys face a big game this week against the Washington Football Team and not having Parsons at 100% is definitely going to hurt them.

In the midst of all this, Parsons is filing for a trademark for a personal clothing brand using an inspirational quote from Kobe Bryant. On Parsons’ Twitter account, his pinned Tweet is a Kobe Bryant quote you’ve probably heard of.

He also Tweeted this today:

If Parsons is adopting a Kobe-like mindset, it’s definitely a welcome sight to see. Kobe was one of the hardest workers in the NBA and his commitment to be perfect and outwork everyone was a large part of what built his legacy up. Now, Parsons will hope to do the same over his NFL career.

