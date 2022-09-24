Giannis Antetokounmpo expresses wish to be part of the $2 billion Kardashian family 

Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokoumpo hilariously expresses his wish to Kris Jenner, asking for a role in season two of The Kardashians.

Touted to be the no.1 player going into the 2022-23 season, as suggested by various media bodies, Giannis Antetokounmpo sure knows how to have fun off the court. The former champion is one of the most endearing personalities in sports and an inspiration for millions.

While he may be one of the fiercest competitors on the hardwood, the Greek Freak knows how to have fun. The two-time MVP’s tongue-in-cheek humor with the media is always a delight to watch, with his dad jokes being a highlight. It’s his simplicity that makes him revered among all age groups.

His humble nature makes him one of the most likable superstars in the league, whether it is him discovering his love for Oreos and milk or trying smoothies for the first time. Recently, Giannis had us in splits expressing his wish to star in season two of The Kardashians.

The former DPOY had his sales pitch ready, expressing the same to the matriarch of the Kardashians, Kris Jenner.

Giannis Antetokounmpo requests Kris Jenner to have him on board for her show.

The Greek Freak recently met with American socialite Kris Jenner, having his fanboy moment. In what it seems, the Bucks MVP is a fan of the reality tv series The Kardashians and hopes to be a part of it someday. Thus meeting Mama Kardashian had Giannis visibly overwhelmed.

“Maybe you put me on the show,” said Giannis. “I can be one of the guys and bring value to the show. It can be me, Kanye, Travis Scott. I feel like I’m part of the family. I watch you guys every day. I would love to be on the show. What do you think Kris?”

To the six-time All-Star’s dismay, he couldn’t get a response from the vax statue. The popular show deals with the personal lives of the Kardashians, also featuring their former and current partners, including Tristan Thompson, Kanye West, and Travis Scott.

Well, Giannis could certainly, up the humor quotient of the show, given his joyful nature. However, given his busy NBA schedule, it seems rather tough for him to make it.

