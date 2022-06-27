“Giannis Antetokounmpo has earned $85 million more than the top 3 picks of his 2013 NBA Draft… COMBINED”: Bizarre stat reveals just how accomplished The Greek Freak has been

9 years later, Giannis Antetokounmpo has more points, rebounds, assists, and blocks than the top 3 picks of the 2013 NBA Draft… combined.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the most dominant players the league has ever seen. Rightfully nicknamed “The Greek Freak”, the Bucks forward is a tough force to reckon with on both sides of the paint. Being a two-way superstar, Giannis is well-equipped with all the abilities to be a pest on the defensive end and score points at will, offensively.

At only 27 years of age, Giannis has put up an incredible Hall-Of-Fame type resume. Over a span of 9 years, the 6-foot-11 has made 6 All-Star appearances, 6 All-NBA selections, 5 All-Defensive selections, won the 2017 MIP, 2 MVPs, a DPOY, an NBA championship, and the Finals MVP.

Giannis was drafted 9 years ago today. He already has an all time resume: — NBA champ

— FMVP

— 2x MVP

— 6x All-NBA

— 5x All-Defensive

— DPOY

— MIP He’s only 27. pic.twitter.com/3rJMcZDT7o — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 27, 2022

The member of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team was drafted 15th by the Milwaukee Bucks, but almost a decade later has been by far the best player in the Class of 2013.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has had a better career than the top 3 picks of his draft class

A bizarre fact disclosed that Giannis has had more total points (14,321), rebounds (6,149), assists (3,020), and blocks (856) than Anthony Bennett, Victor Oladipo, and Otto Porter Jr. combined (14,048 points, 5,140 rebounds, 2,668 assists, and 461 blocks).

On this day in 2013 Giannis was drafted 15th overall. He has more Points

Rebounds

Assists

Blocks Than the top 3 picks combined. pic.twitter.com/k4k0poZaUx — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 27, 2022

As soon as this impressive factoid went viral on social media, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

The best power forward of all time — Drew (@PGSupremacy) June 27, 2022

Once his career ends he will probably end up being top 5-7 all time — Matt (@mattsceltics) June 27, 2022

Give Bennett time to develop — Nah (@brwsntw) June 27, 2022

Ranked as the 1st-3rd weakest class in NBA history depending on metric. Glad we got Giannis out of the deal. — Moses (@youngstowntown) June 27, 2022

Antetokounmpo is only 27 and is already the face of the NBA. There is absolutely no doubt that he will be adding several more accolades to his already stacked resume in the near future.

