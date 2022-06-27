Basketball

“Giannis Antetokounmpo has earned $85 million more than the top 3 picks of his 2013 NBA Draft… COMBINED”: Bizarre stat reveals just how accomplished The Greek Freak has been

“Giannis Antetokounmpo has earned $85 million more than the top 3 picks of his 2013 NBA Draft… COMBINED”: Bizarre stat reveals just how accomplished The Greek Freak has been
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"The car is not helping"– Romain Grosjean thinks Mick Schumacher is victim of 'typical Haas'
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“Giannis Antetokounmpo has earned $85 million more than the top 3 picks of his 2013 NBA Draft… COMBINED”: Bizarre stat reveals just how accomplished The Greek Freak has been
“Giannis Antetokounmpo has earned $85 million more than the top 3 picks of his 2013 NBA Draft… COMBINED”: Bizarre stat reveals just how accomplished The Greek Freak has been

9 years later, Giannis Antetokounmpo has more points, rebounds, assists, and blocks than the top…