“Giannis Antetokounmpo and Candace Parker made $75 million dollars together!” : Bucks superstar and WNBA star’s investment in Alt magnanimously surpasses expectations

Sports stars’ legacy off the court is often decided by their investments and the long-term impact of the same.

Be it Shaq‘s multiple savvy investments or LeBron’s billionaire status, investments form a key part of a pro athlete’s long-term legacy. With avenues being introduced to the world by the day, the possibilities are infinite.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Candace Parker are two stars with universal recognition. Giannis is a two-time MVP with the Milwaukee Bucks and also won the Finals MVP for them.

Candace Parker holds the exact same status in the WNBA and her stints with the LA Sparks and Chicago Sky have earned her superstar status.

With non-traditional assets dominating the market, investments in the same have made a spark.

Giannis and Parker joined a host of athletes investing in non-traditional assets in 2021.

What was the non-traditional investment made by the duo?

Along with the likes of Tom Brady and Kevin Durant, the duo invested in Alt. Alt is a marketplace for trading cards and other collectibles.

Alt was introduced as a means to trade lucrative sports trading cards. However, the development of NFTs has led to them wandering the NFT sphere too.

The brand intends to be the financial platform of the future and projects ambitious long-term goals.

Alt raised a whopping $75 million in its second round of funding. It was in this round that Candace Parker and Giannis placed their investments in the company.

With sports-related non-traditional assets gaining major traction, the investment is intriguing. In general, however, the NFT-Crypto sphere has seen a recent dip. This was bound to happen with individuals like Bill Gates mocking their functionality. As a result, investments are generally considered risky in the field.

However, the personal touch offered to fans in non-traditional assets makes them valuable in a sporting context. Parker and Giannis would be hoping this perception is sustained. Therefore, it remains to be seen whether the investment can be termed fruitful.

