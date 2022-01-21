NBA Starting lineups tonight – Is Lonzo Ball playing vs Milwaukee Bucks? Chicago Bulls release injury report

Lonzo Ball has missed the last three games for the Chicago Bulls and was ruled out for their three-game road trip as well with a rumored bone bruise.

The Eldest son of LaVar Ball, Lonzo ball was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2017 NBA draft with the second overall pick adding to the young core of players already drafted by the Lakers in the previous seasons. The former UCLA guard was touted for greatness by his father and many NBA fans after his splendid performances for school and college.

After the arrival of four-time NBA champion LeBron James, in an attempt to reshuffle and rebuild, Lonzo was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans along with Brandom Ingram, Josh Hart, several draft picks, and cash for all-star Anthony Davis.

After two seasons with the Pelicans, Ball was traded to the Chicago Bulls in a sign-and-trade deal in August 2021. The Chicago Bulls are currently the top seed in the eastern conference and since losing Jimmy Butler in 2017, they had missed the playoffs every season, but this year they have been one of the best teams in the NBA. The acquisitions of Alex Caruso, Lonzo Ball, and DeMar DeRozan during the offseason have been game-changers.

Is Lonzo Ball playing tonight vs the Milwaukee Bucks? Chicago Bulls release injury report ahead of their road trip

The Chicago Bulls announced Thursday that guard Lonzo Ball will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left knee and will be out for six to eight weeks.

Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball has been ruled out for six to eight weeks after opting to undergo surgery on a small meniscus tear in his left knee. — Sky Sports (@SkySports) January 20, 2022

A source told ESPN that Ball will travel to California in the coming days to undergo an arthroscopic procedure to repair a meniscus tear. The Bulls and Ball’s agency, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, had explored possibilities with doctors, but the surgery was judged necessary after a recent change in nonsurgical therapy failed to allow Ball to play through what sources described as a minor meniscus tear.

In July 2018, while playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, Ball had surgery to repair a meniscus tear in the same knee. In his debut season in Chicago, he has averaged 13 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.1 assists in 35 games.

The new-look Chicago Bulls are a legitimate title contender in the Eastern Conference, for the first time since the 1990s when the Bulls won 6 championships under the leadership of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen.