Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury Report: Bucks Star’s Status vs Kings Amidst Knee Concerns

Sourav Bose
Published

Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury Report: Bucks Star's Status vs Kings Amidst Knee Concerns

Mar 10, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks on during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks are set to face the Sacramento Kings as the final challenge of their four-game Western Conference road trip. With a 1-2 record in the last three games, the franchise remains in dire need of brilliance from their talisman Giannis Antetokounmpo. Amidst the anticipation, concerns arise over the status of the Greek Freak due to his ongoing knee concerns.

The Bucks star has been dealing with right knee tendinitis since incurring the injury during practice on 3rd March. As per the latest injury report, he has failed to recover properly as the condition could lead to inflammation around the tendon, causing pain and swelling. Hence, the 29-year-old has been listed as “Probable” for the upcoming clash against the Kings.

This injury has already resulted in him missing the home game against the Los Angeles Clippers on 4th March. However, the 2x MVP has featured in each of the following clashes amidst the concerns surrounding his availability. Consequently, the likelihood of him gearing up for the upcoming game at the Golden 1 Center stays quite high.

Can the Milwaukee Bucks deal with any potential absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Interestingly, the franchise has coped brilliantly in the absence of its talisman, further highlighting the strength of the roster. They remain on a 2-1 run without the services of Antetokounmpo. Last year, the Bucks defeated the Toronto Raptors in Canada before facing humiliation against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Recently, they made a statement comeback by beating the Clippers at home without the 8x All-Star.

Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Yet, the fans would certainly hope for the availability of the 6ft 11″ international star against the Kings. After all, they remain entirely without the services of four of their players. On top of it, key figures such as Khris Middleton, among others, remain questionable for the game. Hence, the ongoing display of Antetokounmpo of 30.8 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game, as per StatMuse, becomes all too important.

As the post-season approaches fast, the Bucks aim to gain momentum through their endeavors. With direct qualification to the playoffs looking imminent at this stage, the organization could shift the focus to further on-court dominance. The city remains hungry for a championship as the pressure comes onto the shoulders of the franchise to deliver on the promise.

