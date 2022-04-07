“Giannis Antetokounmpo is in THAT tier!”: Kevin Durant says the Greek Freak is a ridiculously great player to watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo is among the best players in the league. Period. Rivals like Kevin Durant can’t help but acknowledge his greatness.

The Greek Freak is among the front runners for the MVP award and his team looks poised for another deep championship run. The reigning champions are finding their feet and it looks scary.

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets recently faced off against the Milwaukee Bucks and were defeated in a close game. It could very well be an indicator of a showdown that lies ahead in the Eastern Conference.

KD recently sat down with former NBA player JJ Redick to talk about all things basketball. The conversation between the two touched on many topics and among other things, they discussed what it is like to watch Giannis.

Giannis Antetokounmpo made Kevin Durant gasp in awe

In conversation with JJ Redick, Kevin Durant was asked who he liked to watch. The names included Devin Booker, Joel Embiid, and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The latter heaped tons of praises from both JJ and KD.

They talk about seeing Giannis hit a turnaround shot and how it looks ridiculous. A player adding another offensive weapon in an already insane arsenal of skills is something you can only laugh at.

JJ Redick also mirrors KD’s views. He touches on how Giannis has improved year after year, particularly his mid-range shot, which is now has a conversion rate of mid-40%.

Their sentiments echo, how the reigning Finals MVP keeps mastering himself and has an unstoppable motor. There is never a need to tell a player like that to turn up.

KD’s admiration is understandable. Both of the players have faced off against each other numerous times and most notably, went to war in last year’s Eastern Conference Semis.

There is a very high possibility that both of them will face off again, possibly in the first or second round. We can be sure to expect an epic battle.

Kevin Durant looks ready and as for Giannis Antetokounmpo? We know he is ready.