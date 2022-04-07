Basketball

“Giannis Antetokounmpo is in THAT tier!”: Kevin Durant says the Greek Freak is a ridiculously great player to watch

"Giannis Antetokounmpo is in THAT tier!": Kevin Durant says the Greek Freak is a ridiculously great player to watch
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now makes intriguing news reports and covers throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his tangential thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
"How Vanessa Bryant caused a rift between Kobe Bryant and his dad": The story behind the infamous picture of the Lakers legend sulking with the Larry O'Brian trophy
Next Article
“That’s where Michael Schumacher was so strong": Max Verstappen needs this Michael Schumacher quality to challenge Lewis Hamilton for the GOAT title
NBA Latest Post
"Giannis Antetokounmpo is in THAT tier!": Kevin Durant says the Greek Freak is a ridiculously great player to watch
“Giannis Antetokounmpo is in THAT tier!”: Kevin Durant says the Greek Freak is a ridiculously great player to watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo is among the best players in the league. Period. Rivals like Kevin Durant…