“Giannis Antetokounmpo is the MVP!”: Michael Jordan slanders Stephen A Smith on text and reveals his pick for the 2021-22 NBA MVP

Giannis Antetokounmpo gets the seal of approval from the GOAT himself. Michael Jordan texts Stephen A Smith his pick for the 2021-22 NBA MVP.

The NBA season is coming to an end. The regular season that is and as a result, all focus is now on crowning the next MVP.

While the candidacy of many is valid, there are currently three front runners. Among them, the Greek Freak is perhaps the most notable one.

The reigning Finals MVP is on a quest. He wants to go back-to-back with the Milwaukee Bucks and they are certainly looking good.

Giannis is also currently third in scoring. He sits with 30.1 ppg, which is 0.2 behind LeBron James and 0.1 behind Joel Embiid. It is all coming down to the wire.

Also read: “Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is second on a scoring list!”: Giannis Antetokounmpo passes The Big A on a thrilling night against the Nets

Giannis will certainly try to clinch the scoring title. If he does do it, he would become only the second player since Michael Jordan to win the MVP, DPOY, Finals MVP, and a scoring title.

This is a rather elusive set and Giannis will certainly be looking to join his Airness at the top.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has Michael Jordan in his corner

On ESPN’s First Take, it was recently revealed by Stephen A Smith that MJ himself had texted him. The media personality who is rather vocal about his takes received some backlash from the Bulls legend.

Michael Jordan thinks Giannis is the MVP. That’s all I needed to know pic.twitter.com/mmK9kiiGce — Deezy 🌩 (@DozManDark) April 4, 2022

According to Stephen A himself, Jordan was quick to point out that Giannis should be the MVP.

A take that has Mr. First Take himself questioning his own opinion. To be fair, it does come from one of the greatest players to ever touch the rock.

The real question now is, will the voting panel mirror Mr. Jordan’s thoughts or will they go another direction. We will find out soon enough.

Also read: “Where’s Giannis Antetokounmpo? That’s the Finals MVP man!”: Joel Embiid leaves JJ Redick speechless after he lists Kevin Durant, Nikola Jokic, and ‘The Process’ as the Top 3 players in the NBA