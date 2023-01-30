“Giannis Antetokounmpo is just different, keep going GOAT”: Magic Johnson, MarJon Beauchamp & NBA Twitter Laud Bucks MVP For his 50-points in 30 Minutes

Giannis Antetokounmpo is leaving no room for argument that he is the most dominant force among the top MVP candidates like Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, and Jayson Tatum. While Embiid made his point against The Joker on Saturday, Giannis made his putting up 50 points in 30 minutes against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Well, it helped that the Pelicans were without Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum, and Zion Williamson, but still, putting up 50 points, 13 rebounds, and 4 assists against a 26-24 team in just half an hour of game time is just mind-boggling.

And fans appreciated the Greek international’s effort while he took his MVP candidature up a notch.

Giannis Antetokounmpo puts the league on notice once again for his MVP candidature

Upping Bucks’ 32-17 record with a dominant 135-110 win over the Pelicans Giannis Antetokounmpo has set his team to fight Embiid and the Sixers for the #2 spot in East as the Celtics stay put at #1.

His 50-point double-double, however, drew the most attention from NBA Twitter as he stands #4 in the MVP race currently.

Debate all you want, give MVP to whoever you want, I don’t care. There is nobody I’d rather have as my franchise player than Giannis Antetokounmpo. — Nathan Marzion (@nathanmarzion) January 30, 2023

YOU MAD GIANNIS BETTER THAN YOUR FAVORITE PLAYER. pic.twitter.com/t3hqnlGUd3 — JG (@buckfan2006_jg) January 30, 2023

Even Magic Johnson couldn’t help himself but call out the greatness.

Giannis Antetokounmpo dropped 50 tonight against the Pelicans! He’s playing like he’s on a mission to bring another championship to Milwaukee and win his 3rd League MVP! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 30, 2023

So couldn’t Kevin O’Connor form the Ringer.

Giannis Antetokounmpo with 50 points in 30 minutes. Best player in the world. pic.twitter.com/DoBxV457m3 — Kevin O’Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) January 30, 2023

His teammate MarJon Beauchamp appreciated it calling him the GOAT.

Man… @Giannis_An34 is just different.. thankful to learn from you everyday big bro keep going #50ball pic.twitter.com/hda9Ddw8iy — MarJon Beauchamp (MJB) (@Marjon32) January 30, 2023

The 7ft tall Greek Freak won his first MVP in 2019 and repeated the next year for his second and last one. It’s probably going to cut down between him, the Joker, and Embiid by the end, showing how the big men era in the league is here to stay.

It was the first time in more than two decades that Nikola Jokic won his first 2021 for Center to win MVP since Shaquille O’Neal. Not only that but it’s already been 4-years in a row for the Bigs to win the highest individual honor in the NBA.

With the 5th in the 2022-23 season, if it does happen, this era will certainly be remembered for some of the greatest international Big men of the NBA.

Giannis is getting to the charity stripe like Wilt Chamberlain, scary times!

A major catch in Antetokounmpo’s game has been his 13.4 free throw attempts per game this season, which is the most since Wilt Chamberlain’s 1960-61 season.

Giannis is averaging 13.4 FTA this season pic.twitter.com/bkM6RhoJW5 — ‘ (@_Talkin_NBA) January 30, 2023

He’s converting around 8.5 of those per game shooting 63% on his FTs. That man might be one of the worst free throw shooters in the league percentage-wise but has found a way to use volume to outscore the best shooters in the game.

