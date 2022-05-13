“Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the verge of being the 2nd greatest PF behind Tim Duncan”: Kendrick Perkins talks about the Bucks MVP potentially being on Mt. Rushmore in light of his recent performances

According to Kendrick Perkins, we’ll soon have to talk about Giannis Antetokounmpo being on Mt. Rushmore.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is having one of his best postseason appearances ever. Averaging a staggering 31.1 points, 13 rebounds, and 6.6 assists, the reigning Finals MVP has been dominating these playoffs.

Currently facing the Boston Celtics in a grueling Eastern Conference Semi-Finals series, the Greek Freak had a legendary Game 5 performance. Playing at the TD Garden, Giannis dropped 40 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists, a steal, and a block as he went on to lead the Bucks to a come-from-the-back 110-107 win.

After his remarkable series, Kendrick Perkins was all praises for Antetokounmpo. The former Celtics big man expressed how the 2-time MVP was on the verge of “being an all-time great and being the second greatest power forward behind Tim Duncan”.

Kendrick Perkins showers Giannis Antetokounmpo with appreciation

On the episode of “NBA Today”, Perks stated that if Giannis kept playing the way he has been doing, we would have to seriously consider putting him on the Mt. Rushmore. Kendrick spoke:

“We gotta start appreciating the greatness of Giannis Antetokounmpo. That was a LeBron James type of performance in the playoffs in the Garden. To walk into that hostile environment without one of your key guys in Khris Middleton and go in there and give them a 40-piece wing dinner, all-flats lemon pepper style and to do it in great fashion… and to take that three-point shot.

We talk about everything Giannis can’t do, we talked about him when he couldn’t shoot free throws and was afraid to get to the line, he did that. And look at that moment, Giannis is not taking that shot last year. He has the confidence and when I talk about him on the verge of where he’s going as far as being an all-time great and being the second greatest power forward behind Tim Duncan if he keeps this up, but we’re going to have to talk about Giannis Antetokounmpo being on Mount Rushmore.”

