“Giannis Antetokounmpo pulled off a LeBron James type of performance at the Garden”: NBA Twitter reacts to the Greek Freak recording a historic 40-point double-double as the Bucks steal a Game 5 win

Giannis Antetokounmpo went on to record 40 points, 11 rebounds, and 3 assists as the Bucks mount a come-from-the-back Game 5 win at the TD Garden.

The Boston Celtics picked up Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals series, right where they left off the previous game. Thanks to Jayson Tatum’s 16-point first-half performance, the Cs were able to lead Giannis Antetokounmpo and his Bucks 54-47 entering the third period.

Despite leading by as much as 14 points at one point of the fourth quarter, it was Mike Budenholzer’s boys who managed to successfully mount a come-from-the-back win, going on an 11-2 run in the last 1:34, stealing a 110-107 Game 5 victory.

BUCKS TAKE GAME 5 🦌 Giannis Antetokounmpo (40 points) powers the @Bucks to a HUGE win after clutch plays from Jrue Holiday and Bobby Portis pic.twitter.com/Ij7hQR8gNe — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 12, 2022

As usual, the Greek Freak, who while bleeding from his eye, was the driving force in the defending champion’s win. Playing 40:20 minutes tonight, the reigning Finals MVP finished the night with 40 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, and a block on a dominant 59.3% shooting from the field.

Giannis Antetokounmpo tonight: 40 points

11 rebounds

16-27 FG

2 three pointers BEST IN THE WORLD pic.twitter.com/yp8k40XP8o — Tonio 🇩🇴 (@orlandoupnext) May 12, 2022

Antetokounmpo’s 6th 40-point, 10-rebound playoffs game helps him join the record books as only the 5th player to ever do so. The elite company he features on the list with – LeBron James, Shaquille O’Neal, Hakeem Olajuwon, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

NBA Twitter applauds Giannis Antetokounmpo for his 40-point double-double outing in the Bucks’ Game 5 win over the Celtics

As soon as Giannis recorded his 7th career 40-point playoff game, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

Giannis just pulled of a Lebron James type of performance in the Garden. Carry the hell on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) May 12, 2022

Enough is enough. Y’all need to stop being disrespectful to Giannis and give his title as best player in the NBA. Bck2Bck MVPs, finals MVP and All star gm MVP in the last 4 seasons. Should be more than enough for him to hold the title. #GreekFreak #BucksvsCelts #NBAPlayoffs2022 — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) May 12, 2022

The “Giannis can’t shoot free throws” people rn pic.twitter.com/z0T82v5VqA — kalid 🍇 (@kingkaIid) May 12, 2022

Giannis Antetokounmpo proved to the world he is the best basketball player in the world with all due respect — Mark Jackson’s Burner (@casualtakeking) May 12, 2022

Important reminder than Giannis Antetokounmpo is well on his way to furthering himself as one of the all time greats in the sport of basketball Enjoy the greatness while it’s organic folks, because this is the shit — Mark Schindler (@MG_Schindler) May 12, 2022

With Game 6 being played at the Fiserv Forum, Giannis and the Bucks will look forward to closing out the series 4-2 and fix their spot in the Eastern Conference Finals for the second postseason in a row.