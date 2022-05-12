Basketball

“Giannis Antetokounmpo pulled off a LeBron James type of performance at the Garden”: NBA Twitter reacts to the Greek Freak recording a historic 40-point double-double as the Bucks steal a Game 5 win

“Giannis Antetokounmpo pulled off a LeBron James type of performance at the Garden”: NBA Twitter reacts to the Greek Freak recording a historic 40-point double-double as the Bucks steal a Game 5 win
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"He coached Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, and in the Finals when he was in Cleveland": Warriors GM Bob Myers on Mike Brown stepping in for Steve Kerr
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“Giannis Antetokounmpo pulled off a LeBron James type of performance at the Garden”: NBA Twitter reacts to the Greek Freak recording a historic 40-point double-double as the Bucks steal a Game 5 win
“Giannis Antetokounmpo pulled off a LeBron James type of performance at the Garden”: NBA Twitter reacts to the Greek Freak recording a historic 40-point double-double as the Bucks steal a Game 5 win

Giannis Antetokounmpo went on to record 40 points, 11 rebounds, and 3 assists as the…