“Giannis, Despite a $1.73 million contract, was too broke to afford a cab!”: How a Western Union transfer caused The Bucks Superstar to almost miss an NBA game 

Before he was a multi-millionaire Giannis Antetokounmpo was just a poor kid from Greece. At one point he could not even afford a cab ride!

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a rare combination of a human being. He is equal parts humble and equal parts kind. Although the NBA now cannot see his niceness and instead is faced with his mean demeanor, he has always been humble.

He might now have one of the biggest contracts in NBA history, however, there was a time when a rookie Giannis could not afford a cab ride. A crucial one at that.

Rookie Giannis wiring his entire paycheck back to Greece and realizing he had no cab fare to get to Bradley Center for a game. So, he starts running down Brady St and is picked up by a Bucks fan and driven to the game. Perfect anecdote for what kind of person he is. https://t.co/VN8Tdopov7 — Paul Henning (@brewcitypaul) December 6, 2019

Giannis Antetokounmpo almost missed an NBA game cause he couldn’t pay for the cab!

What’s the story? Well, the Tweet and YouTube short below should give you some context!

He didn’t have enough money to take a cab cause he sent all his earnings back home to Greece! This meant that he ended up running to the BMO Harris Bradley Center, in November! In Milwaukee!

Lucky for Giannis, he found a cab driver who recognized him and gave him a lift.

The young Buck has always maintained his humility even years after this incident. He might have found global stardom but he remains down to earth.

As we edge closer to game 5, we hope that the Greek freak is at his dominant best and give us a game that all fans want.

