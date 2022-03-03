“Giannis Antetokounmpo is on track to finish the 2021-2022 season as the most efficient campaign in history”: The Bucks MVP could finish the season with the highest PER ever

Giannis Antetokounmpo has a 32.2 PER this season and could finish the year with the most efficient individual campaign in NB history.

For the majority of this season, it was Nikola Jokic who was leading the league in the PER stat. Even though Giannis Antetokounmpo was right there on the Serb’s tail, his efficient season wasn’t as much talked about.

Recently, the Nuggets star’s PER fell down to 32, making Antetokounmpo’s 32.2 PER the highest in the league right now. Not only the league-best, but The Greek Freak is also on track to finish the campaign with the highest PER in NBA/ABA history, surpassing Wilt Chamberlain’s 1961-1962 32.1 PER season.

Nikola Jokic no longer has the highest PER season of all time. It’s now Giannis. 32.2 PER — Giannis this season

32.1 PER — Wilt in 1961-62

32.0 PER — Nikola Jokic this season pic.twitter.com/jl1CDGOznD — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 3, 2022

The Joker, who was once was first on this list, has now fallen to the third spot. And MVP frontrunner Joel Embiid is now 6th on this list with his 31.8 PER from this season.

Also Read: How the Grizzlies guard is one of the most entertaining players in the league

NBA Twitter laud Giannis Antetokounmpo for his 32.2 PER season

As soon as the stats went viral, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

Giannis at the point in his career where he’s breaking his own records 😭 Future 🐐 btw — Shilts (@__Shilts__) March 3, 2022

I hope basketball fans understand what they’re living through and witnessing right now. https://t.co/q0kAzZNalY — Aaron (@FeelinFilm) (@AaronElWhite) March 3, 2022

Also Read: LeBron James expresses his anger as the Lakers fall seven games below +500

Currently, Antetokounmpo is averaging a solid 29.3/11.5/6. Ranked 3rd in the latest MVP ladder, Giannis could potentially end this season lifting his 3rd MVP.