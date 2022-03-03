Basketball

“I hate losing, I feel like poop right now”: LeBron James expresses his anger as the Lakers fall seven games below +500

"I hate losing, I feel like poop right now": LeBron James expresses his anger as the Lakers fall seven games below +500
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
Ashleigh Gardner Covid: Australian all-rounder to miss initial two games of ICC Women's World Cup
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"I hate losing, I feel like poop right now": LeBron James expresses his anger as the Lakers fall seven games below +500
“I hate losing, I feel like poop right now”: LeBron James expresses his anger as the Lakers fall seven games below +500

Lakers superstar LeBron James vents out his frustration as his team is on the verge…