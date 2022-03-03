“I hate losing, I feel like poop right now”: LeBron James expresses his anger as the Lakers fall seven games below +500

Lakers superstar LeBron James vents out his frustration as his team is on the verge of falling off from the playoff contention.

LeBron James getting booed in a home game despite playing at an MVP level speaks volumes of the frustration amongst the Lakers Nation. It’s been a disappointing season for the fans of the purple and gold team, who might not have their team make the postseason.

Nonetheless, the frustration of losing has also seeped into the face of their franchise King James. The four-time Finals MVP continues to impress in his 19th year in the league. Unfortunately, bad decisions and lack of chemistry have resulted in his team losing most games.

The Jeanie Buss-owned team has been making the headlines for all the wrong reasons off-late. Whether it’s James and his agent Rich Paul having issues with Lakers President Rob Pelinka or Frank Vogel and Russell Westbrook getting unfair blame for the team’s poor performances.

Recently, James expressed his anger, stating how much he hated losing.

LeBron James gives his honest take on losing.

Though it would be wrong to rule out the Lakers from playoff contention, a championship certainly looks out of reach. The Bubble champions were one of the favorites with the Brooklyn Nets to win the chip this season. However, things have gone South for the Lakers.

The situation has reached a boiling point that reports of a clash between James’ camp and the front office have begun to surface in the media. The 37-year old superstar is currently averaging 28.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 6.3 assists. James is shooting an impressive 52.0% from the field.

Thus it’s obvious, there would be a mix of anger and disappointment, considering his championship window is about to close. The eighteen-time All-Star is still two rings behind Michael Jordan.

“I hate losing. I feel like poop right now.”

It’s unfortunate to see James’ efforts go waste as his team cannot find a way to win games. The Lakers may have to make some major decisions in the upcoming off-season. According to reports, the front office and Westbrook have mutually agreed to find the latter a new home this summer.

With the final leg of the season still left to go, we hope the Lakers can find a way to win games and Westbrook can prove his worth.