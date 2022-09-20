Giannis Antetokounmpo is set to follow ‘Kobe Bryant and produce a movie to vie for the Oscars!  

Giannis Antetokounmpo once took up Kobe Bryant’s challenge to win the MVP. This time, we think he wants to emulate him in films.

It looks like Kobe’s imprint on the NBA goes far beyond the court. As per the latest reports, Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks star is set to venture into the world of films.

While he is no stranger to the Movie industry, seeing as his biopic “RISE” recently came out on Disney Plus, this film project is totally different. Giannis’ love for the underdog story has inspired him to put his money into a documentary that tells a tale of immigrants.

He himself is one and his life story is nothing short of a fairy tale. Antetokounmpo himself will gladly tell you how lucky he is to be here. And he wants to continue to bring to light the story of those that have historically been outcasts.

His attempt follows the footsteps of Kobe Bryant who produced an animated short, Dear Basketball. The short won an Oscar too, making Bryant the only NBA player to win an Oscar. Giannis might be next.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is set to be an executive producer for “The Flagmakers”

The story chronicles the struggles of Eder Flag, America’s largest flagmaker. With National Geographic at the helm of the project, it will most likely vie for the Oscars next year.

Giannis was signed on as an executive producer and the reason why he did so might have something to do with Nat Geo’s description for the documentary:

“‘The Flagmakers’ pose one of today’s most pressing questions: Who is the American flag for? Employee-owned Eder Flag in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, sews and ships five million American flags a year. The flagmakers — locals, immigrants and refugees — stitch stars and stripes as they wrestle with identity and belonging.”

As reported by the Milwaukee Sentinel, Giannis says that he finds the film deeply personal. Each of these individuals has struggled with adversity and tried to find their identity in a new country they call home. Giannis’ immigrant connection spurred him to be a part of the movie.

As The Flagmakers gear up for a run at the awards show, we might soon see another NBA superstar pick up this accolade. Will he follow Kobe Bryant? Is The Filmmakers a movie you are excited to watch?

