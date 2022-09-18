Giannis Antetokounmpo gets groovy on his wife Mariah Riddlesprigger’s 30th birthday! 

The Greek Freak is in a rather groovy mood. His wife Mariah Riddlesprigger turned 30 and the former Finals MVP is looking to celebrate!

The off-season helps us compile all kinds of stories and this time, we are looking at one of the runners-up from last year’s MVP race, Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Greek Freak had a great season but ultimately failed to defend his crown.

He also bowed out of the Eurobasket and now, we think he is taking some much-needed time off. And we can see him in a celebratory and merry mood. As he should.

While his performances are nothing to critique, perhaps his dancing is! We know basketball players can’t really dance and when they do, it somehow gets caught on camera. So today, we’ll be grading Giannis Antetokounmpo’s dancing.

Also read: Former LeBron James teammate eliminated 2x MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece in Eurobasket quarter-finals

Giannis Antetokounmpo getting groovy during his wife’s 30th birthday 😎pic.twitter.com/hx4u27GEqF — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 18, 2022

Giannis Antetokounmpo turns into the “Groovy Greek” as he celebrates his wife Mariah Riddlesprigger’s 30th Birthday!

Sunglasses at night, in a club somewhere in Europe, Giannis is living life. The reason for the merry night out? His wife Mariah Riddlesprigger just turned the big 30!

Another revelation to us, she is older than the Greek Freak, or should we say “Groovy Greek” as he put on the moves last night. Say what you can about him, while he may not have the moves, he knows how to have fun.

As the season gears up, it is important to take time off and reassess. From what we can gather, Giannis already has improved his game fundamentally.

A few new moves were on display during the Eurobasket and fans would find that it is a welcome addition to his already expanding arsenal of skills. The 2022-23 NBA season might be redemption time for Antetokounmpo, if the team is healthy, expect a title charge.

But for now, let’s just enjoy the “Groovy Greek” and the array of moves he will show us on his social media.

Also read: “Giannis Antetokounmpo isn’t smarter than Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Luka Doncic”: Gilbert Arenas defends his controversial take on the 2-time MVP