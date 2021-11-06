“Giannis Antetokounmpo is the best player in the NBA? He just lost 4 straight home games!”: Skip Bayless berates the 2021 Finals MVP for the Bucks’ poor start to the 2021-22 season

FS1 analyst Skip Bayless goes off on Giannis Antetokounmpo for the Bucks’ poor start to their title defense season

The Milwaukee Bucks are not having the start to the season that they would have hoped for. After starting the season 3-1, they’ve lost 4 out of their last 5 games. What makes it worse is that all 4 of these losses have come on their homecourt. A big reason for the same is the plethora of injuries the Bucks are dealing with.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging the same points he has for the last few seasons. In the 9 games he’s played, he’s averaging 27.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 6.4 assists. However, without his co-stars present, it is hard for Giannis to secure the wins, putting up the same numbers. Khris Middleton is out due to the COVID guidelines, Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez are out due to injury. Skip Bayless took to Twitter to talk about the same.

Skip Bayless questions Giannis Antetokounmpo as the Bucks lose 4th straight home game

Tonight, the Milwaukee Bucks fell short to the New York Knicks. With this loss, they now have a 4-5 record to start the season. Skip Bayless did not miss this chance to talk about Giannis Antetokounmpo. He questioned Giannis as the best player in the league, and further his take of KD indirectly.

Somebody on Undisputed keeps trying to tell me Giannis is The Best Player on the Planet and the MVP frontrunner. Uh, Giannis’ team is about to lose its FOURTH STRAIGHT home game. Best??? MVP??? — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 6, 2021

While the Bucks have been struggling to start the season, the fans shouldn’t be too worried. As soon as their roster is back and healthy, games would start going their way, and they’d be back to their winning ways.