“Giannis Antetokounmpo is the best two-way player, and it’s not even close!”: RJ shuts Gilbert Arenas down and hilariously calls him a ‘little di*k’

Former Washing Wizards’ star guard was trending for the last couple of days for questioning Giannis Antetokounmpo ‘s understanding of the game.

Gilbert Arenas crossed all lines a couple of days back when he said Giannis Antetokounmpo doesn’t understand the game of basketball while speaking with Lakers assistant coach Phil handy.

The former Wizards guard always has some controversial statement on his sleeves, but this one was the most far-reaching out of everything he has ever said since he is trying to be an analyst or a basketball “expert”.

And now, a former player and NBA champ who has had some battles against Arenas both on and off the court since the time they came into the league together back in 2001.

Richard Jefferson puts Gilbert Arenas back in his place and says “No one would win a game again if Giannis Antetokounmpo perfects his step-back 3s”

Much like Gil, RJ simply loves to talk. In fact, he enjoys talking more than anybody you know but still, he maintains a certain sense and dignity when he speaks and that’s why we like to listen to the ESPN analyst.

In his recent episode of his and his former teammate Channing Frye’s podcast Road Trippin’, Jefferson calls out Arenas for his absurd take and said that “Antetokounmpo is the best two-way player, and it’s not even close.”

Frye also brought in a great debate by saying that even Shaquille O’Neal was not very skilled, but still one of the best players of all time. So, Arenas’ attack on Giannis was a shot at him and a lot of many players from the past.

And literally, like the former Cavaliers’ duo said, it wouldn’t be a competition anymore and “no one would win a game again” if the Greek international perfected his step-backs and jumpers.

