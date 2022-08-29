Former $20 million Wizards legend’s derision of Giannis Antetokounmpo shows apathy and unnecessary disdain  

Gilbert Arenas is a certified hater – In his latest episode he derides 2 time MVP and NBA Champion Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Gilbert Arenas’ nickname is Agent 0 – That’s for the number of championships won, and for the number of good takes he’s had.

Gilbert Arenas is doing everything in his power to get back to the limelight – the light that was switched off over his career abruptly. Not that there was too much light in Washington anyway, it was just that he was a big fish in a small pond. Now after a forced retirement, he’s been active in sharing stories and running his podcast. While the stories have been somewhat of a hit, his podcast has taken as wild as his misses wearing Balenciaga’s on the court.

In the latest episode, he decides to rip on Giannis Antetokounmpo, the darling child of Milwaukee and the NBA. He recently was in the news for saying he doesn’t understand Basketball. This is despite leading the Bucks to their first title in 50 years. He also listed out a long list of things Giannis has “NOT” improved in, and called him a good player, but still isn’t great.

He says he’s not added any skills to his arsenal, which is farther than the truth. The 27-year-old has become a better player across the board, despite not having to overexert himself. The Greek Freak has rectified his shooting form, improved his handles, and has become a better defender, yet No Chill Gil thinks he isn’t an improved player.

Gilbert Arenas does not have anything over Giannis Antetokounmpo other than shooting percentages – that and bringing shooters into locker rooms

The only award Gilbert Arenas and Giannis share is the most improved player. In other respects, he does not even come close, apart from Gil being a better shooter. That is expected, seeing how one is a guard and the other is a forward. In every other aspect, Giannis obliterates him. For Arenas to focus solely on his shooting stats, yet ignore every other stat across the board is stupidity.

Giannis has become a better rebounder, a better defender (he has a DPOY), he’s more efficient than he was, and don’t forget his passing. For a forward to pass as he does, it is unheard of. He’s averaging nearly 6 assists a game, which goes to show how involved he keeps his teammates. Basketball is a team game, and Giannis knows how to play it.

Moreover, we think such opinions show a tinge of jealousy masked by a pretense of basketball opinion. Gilbert might just be hateful of the fact that Giannis’ earnings in a single year eclipse his entire net worth. Giannis will get $42.5 million for the 2022-23 season, Gilbert is worth $20 million.

Old Heads like Gilbert Arenas live in the past where iso ball was king. That is exactly what he played for most of the time, which does not work now. Just look at the drop-off James Harden has had. Sticking to your “guns” is great Arenas, but know when you’re wrong. Giannis has been steadily improving every facet of his game, unlike you. Appreciate the effort though, because you got a lot of people talking about it now.

