Basketball

“Giannis Antetokounmpo doesn’t understand basketball”: Gilbert Arenas says something outrageous in a conversation with Lakers’ assistant coach

"Giannis Antetokounmpo doesn’t understand basketball": Gilbert Arenas says something outrageous in a conversation with Lakers' assistant coach
Akash Murty

A sports enthusiast, crazy about basketball and football. Like putting forward my opinion on the things I know about, but restrain myself from doing that in my articles because my job is to report. Cover everything Lakers and NBA-related, both old and new.

Previous Article
Michael Jordan refused to take payment via checks from $1 billion worth Tiger Woods post winning golf bet
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Giannis Antetokounmpo doesn’t understand basketball": Gilbert Arenas says something outrageous in a conversation with Lakers' assistant coach
“Giannis Antetokounmpo doesn’t understand basketball”: Gilbert Arenas says something outrageous in a conversation with Lakers’ assistant coach

Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is a Top-3 player in the league, irrespective of whom the…