“Giannis Antetokounmpo is the modern day Wilt Chamberlain!” NBA Twitter lauds Bucks MVP for grabbing his 3rd career 50-burger and first since 2021 Finals

After a painful performance against the Suns and missing the loss against the Blazers, Giannis Antetokounmpo comes back with vengeance.

Giannis Antetokounmpo drops his first 50 since Game 6 of the 2021 NBA Finals. The finals MVP put up 50 points, 14 rebounds, and 4 assists in a 128-119 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night.

Playing their back-to-back game, the Bucks had their MVP back in the starting lineup after he sat out Monday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Bucks lost that game 107-122 at home to a new and resounding Blazers team who were on a 2-game winning run since their activities in the trade market.

This game against another newly formed team had some early lead changes (8) and tied games (4) as well. But when Giannis took over in the third after the Bucks’ 6-point lead during the halfway mark, there was almost nothing Tyrese Haliburton and Co could do to stop him.

Giannis Antetokounmpo gets the rejection and races down the court for the jam reaching a sprint speed of 16.4 mph tracked by #NBACourtOptix powered by Microsoft Azure! pic.twitter.com/mFqWrIcsrT — NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2022

Giannis Antetokounmpo gets third 50-burger of his career

The two-time MVP had every shot in his not-so-famous arsenal in this game. Not only did he shoot over 80% (17/21) from the field, he also went 2/3 from downtown and lived on the charity line, making 14 out of his 18 free throws.

In just 36-minutes the Greek Freak did all of that which is not so wild for him this season considering he leads the league in scoring while playing just 33-minutes a game.

And Twitteratis never fails to recognize and appreciate the greatness when they see it.

Giannis Antetokounmpo against the Pacers: 50 points

15/18 2PTS

2/3 3PTS

14/18 FTS

14 rebounds

4 assists

in 36 minutes FIFTY, with ALL kind of shots 🔥 — Harris Stavrou (@harris_stavrou) February 16, 2022

Giannis dropped 50 on 4 missed shots with all due respect 😵‍💫😵‍💫😵‍💫 — Mark Jackson’s Burner (@casualtakeking) February 16, 2022

— NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) February 16, 2022

Giannis might be the modern day Wilt Chamberlain when it comes to being a freak of nature 😭 — Cardio Steph (Cloud Prodigy) 🌧 (@LostCloud30) February 16, 2022

They ask for the Greek international to win his 3rd MVP award.

What is the case for Embiid MVP if Giannis is scoring more, more efficiently, in more games, with more wins, while being a top DPOY candidate and better playmaker? — Jonathan Gauthier (@jgauthier_23) February 16, 2022

I’m looking forward to Giannis ending the season like this:

MVP

DPOY

Finals MVP — Darryl Glover (@_Brotha_d) February 16, 2022

It is Giannis’ seventh 40+ point performance of the season, which is a career-high for him. And as said by the King himself “the hardest playing All-Star” is going to Cleveland this weekend, with the same viciousness as last season.

But before that, he has to face Joel Embiid on the way, who is playing this season with no less vigor himself.