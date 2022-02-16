“No Stephen Curry, this is how I’m doing it!”: Warriors’ superstar shares adorable story about Canon Curry and how he wouldn’t take any shooting tips from the GOAT shooter

Warriors’ superstar Stephen Curry shares a story about Canon Curry, reveals how the youngest Curry doesn’t take shooting tips

Whenever one thinks of the greatest shooter in the world, 9/10 people would be thinking about Stephen Curry. The 6’2 Warriors’ superstar has changed the way people approach the 3-point shot and changed the game for good. Earlier this season, he solidified his position as the GOAT shooter by crossing Ray Allen on the all-time 3-pointers made list.

However, when it comes to home, even the GOAT shooter gets snubbed. As we all know, Stephen Curry has 3 children. 2 daughters, Riley and Ryan, and a son, Canon. All three of them are huge basketball fans and are often spotted at Chase Center. Recently, Stephen Curry made his way to the Dubs Talk podcast, where he sat down with Grant Liffmann, and discussed quite a few things.

“I try to give Canon some pointers, but he wouldn’t listen”: Stephen Curry on his son’s shooting

There are millions of people all around the world who would die for Steph Curry to give them pointers. However, the same doesn’t apply to Steph’s own son, who doesn’t want his dad giving tips. On the podcast, Steph was asked about who he takes shooting advice from, and if his family pitches in. Steph replied and named his trainer Brandon Payne, and Warriors’ player development coach Bruce Fraser are the only two who he goes to for advice.

Talking about his family, Curry said they have boundaries.

“My family knows, we have great boundaries,” Curry told Liffmann. “I appreciate the support and encouragement and all that, and there’s a lot of that over the course of my career, especially these last two and a half months. But they know not to really go into the mechanics, the X’s and O’s and whatnot.

Liffmann asked about Steph’s kids, and how kids aren’t the greatest at following boundaries, and Steph replied,

“Only if I’m shooting in Canon’s room. He’s got a hoop on his wall, and he’s been testing his range a little bit. And I try to give him some pointers on how to shoot, but he won’t listen. And he’ll tell me ‘No this is how I’m doing it’. We got to work on those boundaries at home for sure.”

One guesses that Canon would realize what he’s missing when he learns of how great his dad is.

“School nights are the top priority in my household!”: Steph

Even though Steph’s children are huge basketball fans, Steph and Ayesha have a few ground rules set for the kids. They can only come and watch games on the weekends, and during school nights, they have to go to bed, even if it’s just halftime. Steph learned this from his dad, and he’s imparting the same to his kids.

“It’s kind of like how I grew up watching my dad,” Curry explained. “I could never go to games unless it was the weekends because school nights were a priority. And then, sometimes you have to go to bed at halftime and you wake up asking mom how the game ended up. My kids are kind of following that same routine. I do get some cool videos from my wife and they’re at home chanting ‘Defense!’ and stuff like that. It pulls the heartstrings for sure.”

It is important to set some ground rules, and prioritize education over everything else. It’s wonderful to see Steph and Ayesha doing so.