“Where’s Giannis Antetokounmpo? That’s the Finals MVP man!”: Joel Embiid leaves JJ Redick speechless after he lists Kevin Durant, Nikola Jokic and ‘The Process’ as the Top 3 players in the NBA

Sixers’ Joel Embiid shows Giannis Antetokounmpo high respect as he comes after JJ Redick for leaving him out of the Top 3 players in the NBA

The NBA is at a very exciting stage. We have established superstars like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry in the league. At the same time, we also have a batch of players who are establishing themselves as superstars, like Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic, and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Along with this, we have the rising stars, who are going to be the superstars for years to come.

This year, it has been Jokic, Embiid, and Giannis contesting for the top player spot in the league. While Jokic and Embiid are the 1 and 2 in the race for MVP, Giannis is top 2 in the scoring title and the DPOY race.

This week, Joel Embiid was the guest on JJ Redick’s Old Man and the Three podcast. There, they talked about a lot of things, including Joel’s incident with KD, KD’s trash-talking, Jayson Tatum‘s message to JoJo, and how Ben Simmons affected Embiid’s mental health.

Joel Embiid speaks up for Giannis Antetokounmpo after JJ Redick leaves him out of the Top-3 list

In today’s league, there are some players who are guaranteed to go out there and shine every night. It doesn’t matter who the opponents are, what ground they’re playing on, their numbers are an absolute guarantee. Giannis Antetokounmpo is one such player. Averaging 30.1 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 5.8 assists for the season, Giannis has shown how good he is consistently.

Despite the same, JJ Redick left him off his Top-3 in the NBA list. Joel Embiid stood up for his fellow big, and demanded the respect he deserves.

JJ Redick: “You’re 1 of the 3 best players in the world, and so is Kevin [Durant].” Joel Embiid: “Who’s the third?” “Jokic.” “Where’s Giannis?” “He’s in the next group.” “That’s a 2 time MVP, a Finals MVP!” (Via @ProCityHoops, @OldManAndThree) pic.twitter.com/z0NfsZl7cT — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 31, 2022

The list JJ put out, having Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant, and Nikola Jokic is solid, sure. However, you can’t expect a 2x MVP, a Finals MVP, the reigning champion, and a DPOY award holder to be discredited like that, especially the way he’s been performing.