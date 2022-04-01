"Kareem Abdul -Jabbar is second on a scoring list!": Giannis Antetokounmpo passes The Big A on a thrilling night against the Nets 

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar just got passed by the Greek Freak on the Bucks’ all-time scoring list. The reigning finals MVP wants the crown.

The Bucks’ superstar and possibly the best player in the world, just announced himself in a big, big way. Giannis Antetokounmpo hit a stepback three-pointer to tie the game, with just 18 seconds on the clock.

While Giannis has been incredibly ‘clutch’ his whole career, the key takeaway was that with this very shot, he passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

14211 points, was the number to beat. It took Kareem around 6 seasons to accomplish this, which is a feat in and of itself.

Giannis is currently sitting at 14216 points. He is only 27 years old. How far can he go? Only time will tell.

Also read: “To whom it may concern Giannis Antetokounmpo is currently NBA’s best player”: Shannon Sharpe puts the Greek Freak above LeBron James and Kevin Durant

Why Kareem Abdul-Jabbar being dethroned by Giannis means a big deal

The Bucks recently picked up their first championship in over 50 years. Giannis is the key to this success.

In the Greek Freak you have a superstar that puts up insane numbers, remains humble, and most importantly is charismatic.

Kareem has been the out-and-out franchise legend. Giannis winning the championship was a good indicator. Last night’s three-pointer, was the final sign.

The Greek Freak is comfortably Milwaukee’s greatest ever player.

Giannis has passed Kareem as the Bucks all time scorer. He is now 1st in points, 2nd in rebounds, 2nd in assists, 5th in steals and 1st in blocks in Bucks history. pic.twitter.com/Me5lakA3EV — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 1, 2022

All of the franchise’s records are in his grasp. It is only a matter of a season or two before he leads every single statistic for the Bucks.

In the meanwhile, he continues to brandish his charming smile and crack dad jokes. We recently alluded to whether he would quash the Nets first or make a dad joke. It looks like he can do both.