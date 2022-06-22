Giannis Antetokounmpo is worth $70 million, but once had to share his shoes with Thanassis in Greece

Giannis Antetokounmpo has a net worth of $70 million. However, there was a time when he had to share his shoes with his brother.

In 2013, the Milwaukee Bucks made the right choice of drafting Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Greek Freak has been a success ever since he entered the league.

In his nine seasons in the NBA, Giannis has won an NBA Championship, two MVP awards, and is a six-time All-Star. With averages of 22 points, nine rebounds, and five assists, he is destined for the Hall of Fame.

His performances have been so exceptional, that the Bucks made the decision to hand Antetokounmpo a five-year $230 million contract!

Giannis Antetokounmpo signed a $228 million dollar extension with the Milwaukee Bucks yesterday — the richest contract in NBA history. The craziest part? It was a bargain. Time for a thread 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/uKcqofyqzg — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) December 17, 2020

Now, he has one of the biggest contracts and is one of the wealthiest active NBA superstars. Yet, there was a point when he couldn’t afford his own shoes.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had to share his basketball shoes with his brother Thanasis when they were in Greece

Since joining the NBA, Giannis has worked his way towards becoming one of the richest players in the NBA. So much so, that he has amassed a net worth of $70 million.

However, things weren’t always this great for the Greek Freak. In fact, according to the upcoming movie Rise, which covers the journey of the Antetokounmpos, Giannis had things tough growing up.

Back when he was in Greece, the two-time MVP had to share shoes with his brother Thanasis during basketball practice, as is seen in this trailer below, showing just how much his family has helped him in his career!

The incredible true story of the Antetokounmpo family, RISE arrives Friday only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/WgHYjVTDNC — Disney (@Disney) June 22, 2022

The movie is sure to be a hit, especially since it has to do with the Greek Freak. Hopefully, we will get to see more about Giannis’ rise to the top of the NBA world.