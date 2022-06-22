“Jayson Tatum, Anthony Davis, and Giannis Antetokounmpo are the guys I like to watch and steal stuff from”: Jabari Smith sets the bar high for himself by naming his player comparisons

Jabari Smith, a top prospect of the 2022 NBA Draft Class, revealed the players he watches in the league and tries stealing their moves.

Much like every year, this year too, the Draft Class is filled with numerous talented youngsters, who wish to build a legacy. This class features top prospects like Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero, Jabari Smith, and even some son of NBA legends – Shareef O’Neal and Scotty Pippen Jr.

Auburn Tigers’ Jabari Smith is one of the players who is expected to be a top 3 pick on Thursday night. The 6-foot-10 lengthy forward has the potential of becoming one of the most elite two-way prodigies in the league, and with his ability of knocking down shots at a high efficiency, Smith Jr. has all the tools to make an immediate positive impact on whatever team he lands with.

Averaging a staggering 16.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1 block per game, on an incredible 42.9/42/79.9 shooting split in his lone season with the Tigers, Jabari seems to be one of the most NBA-ready athletes of all his other fellow prospects.

“Jayson Tatum, Anthony Davis, Giannis Antetokounmpo”: Jabari Smith on his player comparison

During the draft combine, a few prospects were asked to give their own NBA player comparisons. There were a few youngsters who gave pretty modest answers – Jaylin Williams (Al Horford), Jeremy Sochan (Draymond Green), E.J. Liddell (Grant Williams), and Collin Gillespie (Payton Pritchard), among a few others.

Jabari’s answer… well, the players he named were some of the best players in the league. The 19-year-old named All-Stars Jayson Tatum, Anthony Davis, and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Smith stated:

“I’d like to see my game evolve into like Jayson Tatum, Anthony Davis, Giannis. Those are guys I kinda like watch and try to steal stuff from.”

Prospects for the 2022 #NBADraft presented by State Farm give their own current NBA player comparisons! pic.twitter.com/xlZ36sg6LM — NBA Draft (@NBADraft) June 11, 2022

Well, you need to aim big to achieve big!

According to Shams Charania, Jabari is a “top two lock”. Definitely, either of the two – the Orlando Magic or the Oklahoma City Thunder – will hugely benefit having this determined talent on their roster.

