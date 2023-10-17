“I Actually Applaud This Type of Hate”: Kevin Durant Responds to ‘Suns Are Frauds’ Claim After Bradley Beal Misses on His Isolation Attempt

Kevin Durant recently responded to a fan who was very critical of the Phoenix Suns and their offense. The fan in question, called out the Suns for being frauds, prompting KD to sarcastically respond. Over the off-season, the Suns revamped their roster and created a three-headed offensive monster. Consisting of Durant himself, Bradley Beal, and Devin Booker, this “monster” primarily deals in scoring through isolation buckets.

Advertisement

However, as recent history would show, isolation plays aren’t the way to go anymore, especially if an NBA Championship is on the mind. Nevertheless, this is the route Phoenix, the Slim Reaper, and his two running mates have chosen to take. But, now it has led to KD having to defend his team’s tactics on Instagram.

Kevin Durant sarcastically responds to fan questioning Phoenix Suns’ offensive tactics

A few days back, the Phoenix Suns took on the Detroit Pistons in a pre-season game. As the game tipped off, Devin Booker brought the ball up the court before passing it to Kevin Durant. After that, KD handed the ball off to Bradley Beal, who proceeded to call an isolation play. This tactic left one fan completely livid.

Advertisement

Calling the team out on Instagram, the fan claimed this would be the tactic for the Suns going forward, before claiming such a strategy would never win championships. It was a pretty critical post and one that Durant couldn’t help but comment on. Sarcastically responding to the fan, the Slim Reaper claimed to applaud this type of hate.

“I actually applaud this type of hate!”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/tragicpatek/status/1714140465845752100?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/CyKDH9mtNNr/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

This isn’t a new occurrence. Durant has always been very active on social media, and almost always responds to fans. Usually, X (formerly Twitter) is his choice of platform. But, that hasn’t stopped him from flaming fans on IG.

Advertisement

That being said, the Phoenix Suns have so much more than just iso plays to offer on the offensive end. They can run some Spain pick and rolls, corner pin-downs, post-up plays, and whatever else comes to mind. They are incredibly versatile on the offensive end and can take down any defense in the NBA.

Jusuf Nurkic is extremely excited about the Suns’ offensive capabilities

Jusuf Nurkic also joined Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal on the newly revamped Phoenix Suns roster. Joining the team, following the highly anticipated trade of Damian Lillard, Nurkic was left in awe of the Suns’ offensive capabilities.

Describing his first practice, Nurkic revealed what it was like running down the court running pick and rolls with D-Book, while also seeing KD and Beal waiting in the wings. A testament to just how potent an offense the Suns have assembled.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DuaneRankin/status/1709700406337798257?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

It will be interesting to see just how the Phoenix Suns offense performs heading into the 2023-24 season. Will it be enough to win an NBA Championship?