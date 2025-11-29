Giannis Antetokounmpo Jokingly Laments Missing the Vegas Roulette, Stresses Urgency Amid Bucks’ NBA Cup Exit

The Milwaukee Bucks’ loss to the New York Knicks on Friday officially marked the end of their NBA Cup run, and although in the grand scheme of things, it doesn’t matter too much, it was still a defeat. Giannis Antetokounmpo, after dropping 30 points, spoke about missing out on a trip to Vegas.

For Antetokounmpo, the situation is dire. His Bucks have lost seven games in a row, which spells trouble far beyond not qualifying for the semi-finals of an in-season tournament. That’s what the Greek Freak chose to emphasize in a post-game interview.

That said, Antetokounmpo didn’t miss the chance to crack a joke about losing out on his yearly Vegas gambling ritual. He hinted that he’d placed a bet on a specific number in Sin City last year, and he’s a little disappointed he can’t try his luck with the same one this time.

“We had the opportunity to go to Vegas twice in a row,” Giannis said. “Not going & being able to gamble on 34 red one more time is going to be very tough for me.”

In all seriousness though, what’s actually going to be tough for him is bouncing back from this incredible losing streak they’re on. No one quite expected them to dominate the Eastern Conference, but they got off to a decent start, and were 8-5 at one point. Now, they’re 8-12.

Giannis, who at the start of the season, was heavily involved in trade rumors linking him to New York, continued in the same interview, “At the end of the day, I want to win. We’ve lost 7 in a row. I don’t remember the last time I lost 7 in a row.”

The fact that he admitted he wants to win could mean he’s looking to join a team that can allow him to compete. Or, he may actually be committed to helping the Bucks get back on their feet, after back-to-back first round exits in the last two seasons.

Next, Giannis and the Milwaukee Bucks play Brooklyn today, in a game that should be won by them. If they fail to win that and lose eight in a row, serious questions should be asked.