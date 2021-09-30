Basketball

“He would sneak up behind me and get it”: Michael Jordan was the only player to block James Edwards’ signature fadeaway shot

"He would sneak up behind me and get it": Michael Jordan was the only player to block James Edwards' signature fadeaway shot
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"It came as a bit of a surprise"– Carlos Sainz was surprised to know he was originally not in contention for podium in Sochi
Next Article
"My father never let me finish school" - Nikita Mazepin gives a fascinating insight on his goals in life apart from winning in Formula 1
Latest Posts