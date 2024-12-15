Giannis Antetokounmpo Jokingly Suggests Brother Thanasis’ Next Career Move Should Be Alongside Stephen A. Smith

Milwaukee Bucks’ Thanasis Antetokounmpo is expected to be out for the entire season due to a torn Achilles. Giannis Antetokounmpo, therefore, sat down with his brother on the Thanalysis Show and suggested an alternate career for him while he nurses himself back to health.

Advertisement

Although Thanasis is expected to re-sign with the Milwaukee Bucks, he doesn’t have a signed contract as of now. Giannis believes that the 32-year-old can make good use of his time working on live TV since he is already doing the same thing on YouTube. He jokingly suggested that Thanasis should join Stephen A. Smith on First Take so that Giannis can finally have a voice that speaks for him on national TV.

The two-time NBA MVP hyped up his brother before revealing the plan to him. He said, “We have somebody in our family that’s a great salesman, charming, great spokesperson that can set the record straight for me, my mom, my brothers, my close friends, my agents, my team, my organization, my city, my country.”

The 30-year-old added, “I want you one day Thanasis, to go to First Take. Sit down at the table.” Giannis declared he wants his elder brother to sit beside the host of the show, Stephen A. Smith, to push out a more favorable narrative for himself. Giannis believes that he will be immediately accepted because people “love” Thanasis over there at ESPN.

“Stephen A. Smith is your guy,” the 2021 NBA Champion added.

The eight-time All-Star said that he is tired of seeing First Take all the time because the show runs on repeat everywhere. If his brother manages to make his way into the broadcasting giant’s studio, he will no longer receive unfair treatment from the media.

Giannis Antetokounmpo believes that the media is unfair

The Bucks superstar said that the media doesn’t waste any time hyping up players and teams when they win games. However, as soon as they hit a rough patch, the media turns against them and starts labeling them as trash. He said, “The day you beat a team…’The Bucks are rolling. They’re going to Vegas…wow.’”

“The day you lose, ‘They suck. Get him out of here. Trade Giannis. He has blood on his hands and nobody wants him and he can’t shoot…Bad teammate. Zero IQ.’ Guys, yesterday I was the best player in the world,” Giannis added.

The 30-year-old was speaking from recent experience because his name was involved in several trade rumors when the Bucks were struggling in the league. Now, they have qualified for the NBA Cup final and the superstar is also playing really well. That’s why Giannis believes that having a familiar face, who also knows him personally, on a platform like First Take would be very beneficial for him.