Giannis Antetokounmpo Knicks: How One Airport Could Sway The Bucks Star

Earlier this week, Shams Charania revealed that the New York Knicks were one of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s preferred destinations in the offseason before he chose to commit to the Milwaukee Bucks for the time being. As it turns out, basketball reasons might have only been part of why Giannis was eyeing a move to the Big Apple.

Realistically, the Knicks are a lucrative option for any NBA player. It’s also a big challenge, as the team hasn’t won a championship since 1973 but finally looks ready to compete for the crown again.

New York has made three straight Eastern Conference Semifinals appearances and pushed as far as the Eastern Conference Finals this past season. However, Giannis and his camp reportedly want to keep the door open for another reason: leverage.

“Giannis Antetokounmpo, his camp, they are going to have a grip on this league to an extent now. There are teams that are going to continue to monitor it, and they’re going to ensure that they don’t exhaust themselves in other ways if this seismic trade possibility is still available to them in January or February,” Charania revealed on NBA Today.

From the sound of it, the Knicks aren’t the only team linked to Giannis. Several franchises are eager about the idea of adding the Greek Freak to their roster, but New York has reportedly emerged as his preferred destination.

“New York emerged as the only team Giannis Antetokounmpo desired outside of Milwaukee in the offseason, sources told ESPN, and the Knicks and Bucks engaged in talks for a window of time,” Charania shared earlier on X.

It was a shocking revelation that caught many NBA fans off guard. It also raises an important question: how stable is Giannis’ situation in Milwaukee right now, and how did things reach this point?

According to sources, it isn’t just the Bucks’ roster construction that has frustrated Giannis; he’s reportedly grown discontent with the city of Milwaukee as a whole.

“After months of discussions by the entire Antetokounmpos, Mariah was asked if she preferred Milwaukee, where Giannis plays for the NBA’s Bucks, or Athens, with the nod going to the Greek capital,” it was revealed via Tovima.com. “The couple’s two eldest children, five-year-old Liam Charles and four-year-old Maverick Shai, have also started attending an elite private kindergarten in the same district.”

Now, choosing between living in Athens or Milwaukee feels like a no-brainer. One is known for its gorgeous scenery, while the other is famous for beer and cheese curds. It’s hardly a fair comparison. But it does suggest that Giannis’ family no longer wishes to live in the United States, which could influence his future decisions about where he wants to play.

In fact, one NBA analyst pointed out that only one airport in the country has daily, year-round direct flights to Athens.

“Worth noting: The only airport in the United States with daily, year-round direct flights to and from Athens, Greece is in Newark, New Jersey. All other US airports that fly direct to Athens are currently seasonal,” Kevin O’Connor pointed out on Twitter.

It’s a surprising revelation and an impressive bit of deep-dive reporting from one of the best in the business. Normally, such a factor would seem far-fetched when discussing Giannis’ trade rumors. But with all the evidence coming together, it appears to be something the Greek Freak is indeed factoring into his decision-making.

At the end of the day, Giannis will never admit that it is a reason he’s considering when asking for a trade.

“I want to be on a team that allows me and gives me a chance to win a championship… it is never going to change. I want to be among the best,” Giannis told reporters at Sports Illustrated.

It’s a stance he has remained steadfast on throughout the offseason. Now 30, Giannis continues to battle a litany of injuries each year. He’s aware that his prime is nearing its end, and he’s determined to capture another championship before it’s over.

That’s why it will be fascinating to see how things unfold with Giannis. For now, he remains with the Bucks, but it sounds like that could change at any moment. His loyalty to Milwaukee feels as though it’s hanging by a thread, and the team will need a strong start to the season to ease his concerns about their championship prospects.