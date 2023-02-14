“Giannis Antetokounmpo Needs Some Larry Bird in Him!”: Gilbert Arenas Brings up Michael Jordan in Explaining Greatness to Greek Freak

Giannis Antetokounmpo has kept the Milwaukee Bucks threatening through thick and thin, this season. The former champions currently have a record of 39-17. That tally is only bettered by the Boston Celtics and the Denver Nuggets in the entire NBA. And even there, it doesn’t seem like this side will be behind for too long.

Why? Well, the franchise is on an incredible run right now, winning all of their last 10 games. And it came at a time when Boston was only able to win 6 of theirs.

All-in-all, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been pretty darn great for the Bucks. But, could he be even better?

Given how well he has played, it’s hard to imagine that being the case. And yet, Gilbert Arenas once revealed exactly what the Greek Freak has to do to reach new levels of greatness.

Gilbert Arenas revealed Giannis Antetokounmpo needs a bit more Larry Bird and Tim Duncan in his game

Giannis Antetokounmpo is already an all-time great player. His size and athleticism were impressive alone. But with the man doing things like throwing dimes to his teammates too, things go to a whole new level.

And yet, there is still a clear weakness in his game – his shooting.

Now, it is obvious why the Greek Freak needs to improve this part of this game. But Gilbert Arenas once explained just how important this development could be in the annals of NBA history.

And he did this by using the interesting cases of Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, and Tim Duncan. Take a look at what he had to say, in the short YouTube clip below.

To be fair to Antetokounmpo, he does seem to understand this.

Over the past few years, he has been relentlessly working on his shot. And while the improvement hasn’t been dramatic, it is there.

Giannis is still just 27 years old. So, it is certainly possible that we one day see Giannis Antetokounmpo shooting consistently from anywhere he wants.

And when that day comes, it will be hard to argue his case for being the GOAT of basketball.

What is Giannis Antetokounmpo averaging this season?

After 45 games played, Giannis Antetokounmpo is currently averaging 32.4 points, 12.3 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game.

He is also shooting 54.2% from the field, 27% from beyond the arc, and 64.8% from the free throw line.

