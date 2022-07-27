Scottie Pippen was sued for $9,999 by ex-girlfriend for a hilarious travel expense issue

Bulls legend Scottie Pippen was sued by his ex-girlfriend Chyvette Valentine for not paying her travel expenses during the affair

In the 1990s, the Chicago Bulls were THE team to beat. With Michael Jordan leading the way and Scottie Pippen backing him up, the squad, when healthy, was unstoppable. We saw how they got their first three-peat between 1991-1993, and then their second one between 1996-1998.

Michael Jordan was key to the Bulls’ success, but Pippen was also crucial. With him proving to be a reliable #2, the Bulls were able to dominate the league in ways very few have ever done before.

Also Read: Scottie Pippen sued a five-year old girl and her parents for causing $109,000 worth damages to his property

Pippen, to date, has been married twice. He first married Karen McCollum in 1988 and later divorced her in 1990. He then married Larsa Pippen in 1997 and split ways with her in 2018. While Pippen was with Karen, he was cheating on her with ex-girlfriend Chyvette Valentine between 1987-1993. In 2019, Valentine filed a lawsuit against Pippen for the most absurd reason.

Scottie Pippen was sued for not paying his ex-girlfriend’s travel expenses

While the Chicago Bulls were slowly rising to fame in the late 80s, Scottie Pippen was also busy off the court. He was dating Chyvette Valentine. The two were together for six years, and somehow, the girlfriend had no clue about Pippen marrying Karen in 1988 and having a son with her.

In 2019, while Pippen and Larsa were going through a divorce, Valentine also decided it was time Pippen finally paid her. According to her, the 6x NBA Champion promised to pay her hotel, car, gas, food, parking, and other expenses, but never paid her back.

Scottie Pippen’s 1987 Girlfriend Chyvette is Suing Him For Never Paying Her Back For Flying Herself Out to See Him & Telling Her He Was Married During Sex; Here is How Much She Wants (Court Docs-Pics) https://t.co/rWWioQBmaE via @ChadGelfand pic.twitter.com/ny8YxA4rKE — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) July 26, 2019

Also Read: Scottie Pippen ‘apparently’ spitting on a fan almost cost him $4 million before the courts intervened

The bills, according to her, racked up to be in thousands of dollars. The suit was probably settled out of court, because there is no official confirmation about the same