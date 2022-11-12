Is LaMelo Ball Playing Tonight vs Heat? Hornets Star’s Availability Update Proves Frustrating At the Absolute Best

Nov 4, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) catches a pass during warm ups prior to the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

It has been far, far too long since LaMelo Ball was last on the court, despite the franchise assuring that the young man is expected back very soon. But as is obvious, that just really isn’t how this cookie crumbled.

No, instead the Hornets have had to make do without him, and currently hold a record of 3-10, tied for the worst in the Eastern Conference. And to add insult to injury, the team has lost its last 7 games.

It doesn’t take an analyst to say that this team clearly needs its star back. So, with that in mind, is LaMelo Ball set to feature tonight against the Miami Heat?

Also Read: From the FTX Arena to B*ngbr*s Arena?!: Jimmy Butler’s Heat Receives Hilarious Request After $32 Billion Crypto Firm Goes Bankrupt

LaMelo Ball’s time off the court continues

Perhaps the injury to LaMelo Ball is far, far more serious than what they are willing to let on. Or perhaps, in a much darker turn of events, they are withholding the star from the court.

Why do that?

Well, to get better odds for Victor Wembanyama, of course!

Some LaMelo content for ya! 🥷🏽💕🛸 pic.twitter.com/d3bv4FqYcq — LaMelo Ball Updates (@Meloleague) November 12, 2022

Whatever the case may be, as per ESPN, LaMelo Ball has officially been ruled out for this game. And so, fans will have to wait a lot longer than what was previously promised to them by the franchise.

All anyone can do is pray that the injury truly is only as bad as was alleged in the press releases.

Also Read: “They Can Control Shaquille O’Neal And LeBron James, Not Me”: $500 Million Worth Kanye West Slams NBA Stars For Being Controlled By Media