Is Cam Johnson playing vs Miami Heat? Phoenix Suns release injury report for their forward ahead of marquee matchup against Jimmy Butler and Co

Will Cam Johnson suit up for the Phoenix Suns against the Miami Heat after missing the last 2 games with a quad contusion injury?

Following last year’s dreamy championship run, expectations for the Phoenix Suns were sky-high this season. Fast forward to March 2022, the Suns are the 1st seed in the Western Conference and a comfortable 8 games in front of the Memphis Grizzlies.

However, their leader Chris Paul went down with a thumb injury that could sideline him for the rest of the regular season. While Devin Booker stepped up for a few games, he also then had to sit out due to the health and safety protocols.

The Suns showed their next-man-up mentality as Cam Johnson overcame the absences of Chris Paul and Devin Booker to deliver a night to remember. The 26-year-old led the Phoenix Suns to a last-second win over the Knicks with a career-high 38 points.

Julius Randle gets ejected for pushing Cam Johnson near the end of the 3rd quarter. Cam responds by scoring 21 of his career-high 38 POINTS (9/12 3PT) in the 4th quarter, including a buzzer-beating game-winning three! pic.twitter.com/U32vqhnks2 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) March 5, 2022

However, Cam Johnson suffered a quad injury and missed the next 2 games, and the status was day-to-day. With that in mind, will Cam Johnson play tonight vs Miami Heat? Read on to find out…

Cam Johnson is ‘out’ for the game against the Miami Heat.

According to the latest Suns injury update, Cam Johnson will miss out against the Heat following his quad injury. The 26-year-old did not suit up for the last 2 games after taking a hit to the right thigh from Mitchell Robinson’s knee, resulting in a quad contusion.

Suns say Cam Johnson (quad contusion) remains out for tonight’s game in Miami — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) March 9, 2022

Cam Johnson had mentioned taking a shot to the thigh from Mitchell Robinson last night as well. Between that and the rib shots, I was wondering how banged up he might be, and now it appears he’s out for tomorrow’s game — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) March 5, 2022

The Suns definitely will miss the services of the young forward against Miami. One can expect the forward duo of Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder to take up some of the workload as the former UNC product is sidelined for the contest. However, they received good news as Devin Booker is all set to return to the starting lineup alongside Cam Payne in the backcourt.

Cam Johnson has transformed himself into one of the most important role players for the Suns. However, there’s no reason for Phoenix to rush him back, as they are sitting comfortably as the 1st seed. Moreover, they’ll need a healthy Johnson once the playoffs begins.

