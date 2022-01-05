Basketball

“Russell Westbrook had 0 turnovers for the first time in 408 games!”: ESPN uncovers incredible stat after Lakers’ star’s recent performance vs Kings

"Russell Westbrook had 0 turnovers for the first time in 408 games!": ESPN uncovers incredible stat after Lakers' star's recent performance vs Kings
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 20 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
Highest 4th innings successful run chase: What is the highest run chase in Johannesburg Test matches?
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Russell Westbrook had 0 turnovers for the first time in 408 games!": ESPN uncovers incredible stat after Lakers' star's recent performance vs Kings
“Russell Westbrook had 0 turnovers for the first time in 408 games!”: ESPN uncovers incredible stat after Lakers’ star’s recent performance vs Kings

ESPN reveals insane statline about Russell Westbrook after admirable performance vs Kings   There were…