“Russell Westbrook had 0 turnovers for the first time in 408 games!”: ESPN uncovers incredible stat after Lakers’ star’s recent performance vs Kings

ESPN reveals insane statline about Russell Westbrook after admirable performance vs Kings

There were multiple Lakers players alongside LeBron James who were absolutely sensational.

Malik Monk was certainly one of the most unstoppable players on the court in crunch time. Carmelo Anthony played his part in getting some very important buckets for the team. But perhaps the most quietly impressive player award needs to go to Russell Westbrook.

Sure, at first that may make no sense whatsoever. At the end of the day, the man shot 36.8% from the field during this game, while also shooting just 5 of 8 from the charity stripe. Suffice to say, the man was no offensive juggernaut for the Lakeshow during this game.

However, the man also ended this game with the highest +/- score of anyone on the court, with a +17. And while his 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block certainly contributed to that, there is also one more, very specific stat that matters here. And it’s something Russ has pulled off for the first time in over 400 games.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Also Read: Ja Morant’s performance against the Cavaliers has NBA Twitter in awe of him

Russell Westbrook records absolutely no turnovers for the first time in over 400 games

Yes this, right here, is reality. No, we aren’t lying to you.

Oh, you don’t believe us? Well then, take a look at the tweet below.

Russell Westbrook finished Tuesday with 0 turnovers vs Kings. It was the first time since March 14, 2016 that he did not record a turnover in a game. That snaps a 407-game streak with a turnover, which was the longest since turnover tracking started in 1977-78. pic.twitter.com/OaN0f8Lxjm — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 5, 2022

Given that this is the same player who has had games with more turnovers than assists just this season, shocking wouldn’t quite be the right word for it, would it?

Yes, Russ may have been inefficient too. However, if he can keep his turnovers down for the Lakers, they won’t need much else from him, in order to build on their 3-game-winning streak.

Can that continue to be the case though? Only time will tell.

Also Read: NBA Twitter lauds the Suns star for tying Isiah Thomas for recording 98 15-assists games