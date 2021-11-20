“Michael Jordan has the whole package – can run, jump, block, play defense”: Larry Bird revealed how the Bulls GOAT was on a completely different level from the other stars

Boston legend Larry Bird spoke highly of Michael Jordan and how the Bulls legend was on a completely different level of his own.

Michael Jordan is easily one of the greatest players the league has ever witnessed. Apart from being one of the most impactful players, Mike was considered a basketball god. Till today, fans rave about his insane gameplay and achievements.

It was because of Michael that the Chicago Bulls franchise is one of the greatest dynasties in history. Of course, with the help from stars like Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman, MJ helped the Bulls be the most dominant team in the 1990s. Winning two successful three-peats, finishing a season with a flawless 72-10 record, there was virtually nothing that the Bulls hadn’t achieved because of their leader.

With 14 All-Star appearances, 10 Scoring titles, 11 All-NBA selections, 6 NBA championships, 6 Finals MVP, and 5 league MVPs under his belt, MJ has one of the most decorated resumes in the NBA history to rightfully claim the GOAT title.

“Michael Jordan is a completely different type of player from anyone I had seen before”: Larry Bird

Long-time Boston legend Larry Bird is one of many to consider MJ as the greatest ever. In his autobiography Bird dished out some huge compliments to His Airness.

“Michael Jordan was and is a completely different type of player from anyone I had seen before. He’s literally on a different level. Magic and I do all our stuff on the floor. When I first saw Michael play, I recognized there was a different era coming in. Ten years down the road, you’re going to see a lot of Michael Jordans out there. A lot of them will be taking the ball from one hand to the other and switching it around, going underneath, spinning around, and doing all this different stuff.”

“People asked me to compare Michael with Dr. J., and the difference was that Dr.J usually did everything one-handed. He didn’t use his left hand very much, but Michael doesn’t care whether he’s going left or right. And if you don’t stop Michael before he takes off, there is no way you’ll do it once he gets into the air.”

“Michael has the whole package. He can run, jump, block shots and play great defense. Most of all, he is a great competitor. It was great seeing a guy like Michael come to the league, but I don’t want to see too many more like him, at least not while I’m still around.”

Hearing his former opponents talk so highly about him, we can imagine just how gifted and incredible a talent Michael Jordan was during his playing days.