LeBron James has been called many things in his historic NBA career. A champion, the GOAT, LeGOAT, MVP. It’s a laundry list of nicknames and accolades that he continues to grow at 41-years-old. But one thing James has never been called is AI.

LBJ’s knowledge of ball is unprecedented. Fans can get some glimpses of this when he hosts Mind The Game with Steve Nash on Amazon, or listen to his interviews breaking down specific possessions as if he’s been doing play-by-play his whole life. His skill usually gets heavy praise, but his basketball IQ doesn’t get the same love.

Iman Shumpert is looking to change that. The retired star, who famously won a ring with Bron in 2016 as a member of the Cavs, spoke about his teammate during a recent interview with Shannon Sharpe. Iman broke it down as best as he could about Bron’s b-ball knowledge…he’s just like ChatGPT.

“This the best way I can describe shorty. He is ChatGPT. That’s Bron. You can ask him anything, he knows. He know the coaches, he know the assistant coaches, he knows the player development,” Shumpert told Sharpe on Club Shay Shay.

“It took me a month to get used to him saying X1, X2, X3, X4. I’m like, ‘Bro stop.’ He is really programmed for this. Again, we went to school, so we heard different styles. He was never introduced to that. Get straight to the point, make it efficient, make sure we win, if you don’t win you fail. That’s how Bron feel about it.”

It’s a statement that doesn’t require too much research to understand that it’s true. James has won as much as he has, scored as much as he has, and succeeded as much as he has because he isn’t afraid to keep learning. And now it is know that he isn’t afraid to help teach his teammates either. Shumpert specifically had a pretty good learning path teaming with Bron and Carmelo Anthony in his career.

“I went from hanging with Melo, to hanging with Bron. To learn from lead by example to learn from example but if you don’t get it, I’ll come teach it to you. I never had that,” he said. Iman then broke down exactly the type of patience LBJ had with him while together on the Cavs.

“Bron will give you the learning curve. ‘Oh you don’t like it? Okay, maybe we should change the system a little bit because he’s uncomfortable over here, and I need him.’ I had never been around that type of basketball mind.”

And honestly, that might be the most impressive part of LeBron’s legacy. We spend so much time debating rings and scoring titles that we overlook the fact that he’s basically been a player-coach for half his career. The league is getting younger, smarter, and more data-driven every season, yet at 41 he’s still the guy teammates lean on to decode the game in real time.

That’s not just talent, that’s obsession mixed with adaptability. If anything, Shumpert’s comparison just highlights that LeBron isn’t ahead of the curve because of athleticism anymore. He’s ahead because he processes the game faster than everyone else, and that’s the kind of edge that doesn’t age out.