Stephen Curry’s IG Post With Wife Ayesha Draws Reaction From LeBron James, Lindsay Lohan

The Golden State Warriors failed to advance to the 2024 postseason. Despite receiving the extended time off, Stephen Curry was still in the gym to prepare for his Olympic debut. From the first week of July, Team USA’s basketball camp in Las Vegas commenced and since then Curry has had a hectic summer. With the Olympics concluded and the training camp for the 2024-2025 season still a month away, the two-time MVP is enjoying a well-deserved break with family.

The Warriors point guard took to Instagram and gave a life update to his 58+ million followers. In the same post, Curry uploaded two selfies with his wife Ayesha Curry. The power couple was seen enjoying their time together at lunch, drinking wine.

Steph captioned the post, “Enjoying life!!!”

Being one of the most admired players in the league, the sharpshooter drew in reactions from thousands of users in no time. Merely an hour since uploading the two selfies, Curry received more than 300,000 likes.

Well-wishers such as LeBron James and Lindsay Lohan are among the 1,300+ users who also dropped a comment on the Instagram post.

James commented, “You damn right!! The only way”

Being a loving family man himself, LBJ appreciates the quality time that his former teammate (for a brief moment at the 2024 Olympics) is spending with his wife. However, being a wine aficionado, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar could also be complimenting the drinks in their hands.

Lohan also blessed the couple by instantly commenting. The popular actor added two emojis as a reaction to the heartwarming photos.

LeBron James and Lindsay Lohan react to Steph's latest IG post with Ayesha pic.twitter.com/fX1aMoSWdR — What are (W)NBA Celebs Upto? (@NBACelebsUpdate) September 1, 2024

Fans can expect Steph to spend his off time with family for some more time. In a matter of few weeks, Curry will soon be locked in to prepare for the upcoming season. Following a disastrous 10th-seed finish in the 2023-2024 season, he will lead the San Francisco side to redeem themselves.