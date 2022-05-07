“Patrick Beverley, you could’ve just texted LeBron James about his Lobos Tequila!”: NBA Twitter trolls Timberwolves’ star as he tags Lakers’ superstar for a shoutout

Timberwolves star Patrick Beverley gets trolled by NBA Twitter as he attempts to shout out LeBron James’ Lobos 1707 Tequila

The NBA postseason is in full swing, as we’re down to the Final Eight Teams. These teams are fighting in the conference semi-finals, to move on to the conference finals, and finally, the NBA Finals. While eight teams fight for the ultimate glory, the other 22 teams have no choice but to sit on the sidelines and wait for the next season.

A lot of players are choosing to use this time to get a break and step away from the game to relax. We saw LeBron James go to Maldives and Dubai for his break. Kevin Durant is in Europe and has been spotted in Euro League games. Patrick Beverley and the Wolves got knocked out after a tough 6-game series against the Grizzlies.

Pat Bev was spotted last night with the famous watchmaker Richard Mille.

Patrick Beverley thanks LeBron James for Lobos, gets trolled by NBA Twitter

Guess Pat Bev had a great time last night. He woke up and decided to give Lobos 1707 Tequila a shout-out, and thank his ‘big-bro’ LeBron James for the same.

@KingJames thanks for last night Big Bro #LobosTequila — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) May 7, 2022

As expected, NBA Twitter used this as a chance to pick on the pesky guard.

A user suggested that Pat Bev could’ve just texted LBJ the same,

Beverley called him out and said he wanted to give Lobos a shoutout.

I guess that’s one good Tequila, if instead of giving a hangover, it’s making people thankful for having it.