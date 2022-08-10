Giannis Antetokounmpo sued contractor for $238,000, got sued back for $63,000

2x NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo sued his contractor for almost a quarter million dollars after failing to finish the renovation work

“Home needs to be a sanctuary. I need to feel like I’ve escaped the day when I get home.”

A quote that Bella Heathcote used applies to all of us. No matter where we go in the world, nothing feels the same as home. Many players in the NBA have to move away from their homes and go to different cities, wherever the job takes them.

Even though nothing can match the feeling of home, the next best thing they can do is to create their new homes. In 2018, Giannis Antetokounmpo purchased a home in the River Hills for $1.9 million. As soon as he purchased it, he hired Antisdel & Son Construction to make changes per his needs.

In 2019, the Greek Freak filed a case against them. He alleged that he paid them $238,154.92 for the work, some of which was never completed.

Giannis Antetokounmpo countersued by contractor for incomplete payments

In his suit, Giannis mentions how he asked the construction company to do extensive painting, new counter-tops, electrical work, a basement remodel, landscaping, new light fixtures, flooring, in-home and entertainment system, shoe closet, and exterior fencing for the property.

However, Antetokounmpo claims that proper permits were not obtained by the contractor from the Village of River Hills. The fence was never built. It also says the contractor “… did not perform the work called for in the description of labor in a workmanlike manor, and some construction was not completed at all.”

The company denied the claims, stating that they tried to get the permits, but they couldn’t. They also included a counter claim of at least $63,000 to be paid to them.

The final result of the suit has been kept under wraps.

Giannis stays with his wife and two kids in the aforementioned River Hills home. I guess they found someone else to complete the work that Antisdel & Son couldn’t do.